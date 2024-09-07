Evolution of the spoon

A humble spoon? Not really. It is the most versatile and widely used tool in all areas of food preparation, serving and eating, and with a role in religion and royal coronations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The earliest spoons have been around since the Stone Ages. Made from wood, bone, shells, and stone, they had a small shallow, oval or round bowl at the end of a handle. These primitive tools were used to scoop up food from communal bowls and plates.

Range of materials

Over time, spoons evolved. During the Neolithic times, ceramic ladles and spoons were used. During the Shang dynasty in China, spoons were made of bone. In Egypt, wood, flint, slate and ivory spoons with exotic and strange designs were used by priests and Pharaohs. In ancient Greece and Rome, the rich used bronze and silver spoons. Medieval Europe had spoons made of cow horns, wood, brass and pewter. The 13th century wardrobe accounts of King Edward I of England mention spoons and the coronation of every king of England involved anointing him with a special spoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the arrival of the fork allowed people to eat more delicate foods such as salads and pasta, the spoon continued to evolve. The teaspoon, which is smaller than the traditional spoon, developed and was used to measure ingredients and stir in sugar into tea. With industrialisation and a growing moneyed middle-class, a bewildering variety of spoons appeared in Victorian England. Industrially manufactured metal spoons began to edge out artisans.

Not only were spoons a response to foods being cooked and consumed, they also changed the way we cooked, served, and ate. It became easier to measure ingredients, to scoop out and stir food more efficiently, enjoy a wider variety of foods, and led to the development of more complex dining habits and recipes. For example, soups and stews could be easily scooped up, custards, puddings, sauces and gravies could be stirred and served and eaten more easily. Despite the use of forks, chopsticks and fingers depending on the culture, the spoon in some form or other was present everywhere.

But our love affair with this handy little utensil has gotten out-of-hand with the arrival of the plastic spoon. Did you know that the U.S. alone throws away 20 billion plastic spoons every year? Think of what this is doing to Nature and us. The best thing is to do what royalty across empires did: carry your own spoon. When you dine out, insist on metal spoons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.