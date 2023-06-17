Everyone is a winner

June 17, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

As the light of the summer sun filtered down to the dense jungle, all the animals gathered for an important meeting. Ullesh, the wise owl, was the head. “Good morning to all,” he began. “All of you know the agenda. International Yoga Day is just five days away and, as you know, most of us have inspired this discipline.”

“They number 67 for children and 22 for adults; postures and breathing techniques in all,” chirped Chidiyani the sparrow.

“You’re right. As suggested, we will award those who have their names in asanas that are most beneficial to our friends, the humans.

“Friends, my foot!” said Soupeir, the centipede, “They didn’t even take our permission to copy our postures or breathing patterns.”

“Which foot?” laughed Bandru the monkey, staring at Saupeir’s 100 legs.

Saupeir was not amused and crawled closer to bite Bandru, who quickly jumped up a tree and said, “Saupeir, can’t see why you’re even here. There is no asana named after or inspired by you. Scoot!”

“That’s because I’m unique and inimitable,” boasted Soupeir.

Nominations

Annoyed, Ullesh hooted, “Silence please. Let’s not waste time quarrelling. The rule is: we are all equal here – no prey, no predator, no one higher or mightier than the other.”

“Only during meetings thankfully,” drooled Shera the tiger softly, eying a plump deer.

“Can we have some nominations please? Jiru, can you help?” Ullesh asked the giraffe.

Jiru turned his long neck all around and said in his baritone, “To ease the process I’ll group all the animals whose poses are beneficial to the different parts of the human body. After we’ve listed them, we can collectively nominate. First category is those that facilitate a strong core and abdominal muscles: cobra, crane and crow, please stand together. Next, for the torso and joints of the upper body are the dolphin and dog. Those who have inspired postures to improve the spine, shoulder, chest, arms, hips and thighs are cow, cat and fish. For the hips, lower body and legs, the horse, eagle, pigeon, rabbit, kangaroo, butterfly and tortoise, please get together”.

More pitch in

“What about me? My pose Ustrasana strengthens the spine and the whole body,” said the camel.

The peacock strutted up. “The Mayurasana does all this plus builds stamina and aids physical and mental balance”.

A bee flew in and buzzed, “Hey! My importance cannot be undermined. The Brahmari pranayam calms the mind and reduces stress, anger, anxiety, insomnia, high blood pressure and heals bodies after surgeries.”

The tiger boasted, “Vyaghrasana cures asthma and headaches.”

The lion roared, “Simhasana cures sore throat.”

Mankesh chattered loudly, “Hanumanasana enhances acrobatics and hence flexibility. Moreover, my antics trigger laughter. So good for lungs and general health.”

“My long breaths ensuring a long life have been advocated in Gajavadivu,” trumpeted the elephant.

A drawling voice interrupted. “Hey guys, none can beat Makarasana. Everybody’s favourite for complete relaxation. No wonder we crocodiles have the widest stress-free smile”.

The scorpion, firefly, frog and many others stepped forward to lobby for themselves. Ullesh was in a fix. He sensed a mini war brewing up and looked towards Kurman, the old and highly respected tortoise for help.

“I strongly believe there is no competition here,” said Kurman. “All pranayams and asanas are important for the holistic development of humans. Yogis of yore lived in harmony with Nature and were by inspired by it and us. I’m sure Ullesh will agree that all of us are winners, limbs down!”