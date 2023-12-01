Every thread tells a tale

December 01, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST

“‘I love Siddipet?’ What are we doing here?” Taran had just woken up from a nap to see a large kitschy sign declaring its love for the city.

Amma smiled. “Well, it’s an impromptu trip. We were headed back to the hotel for an afternoon nap and we ended up driving 100 km.”

“Wow, that biryani was really good. I closed my eyes in Hyderabad and woke up in Siddipet! But why are we here?” he persisted.

They drove on to a long suspension bridge to cross a river. “I think that’s the Komati Cheruvu river,” said Appa but said nothing more.

“Well?” asked Taran again. “What’s the mystery about?”

Amma smiled. “We are here to see some saris.”

“Saris! A 100 km for saris. You should have dropped me off at the hotel!” he pouted.

“We are here!” said Appa. “Actually, it was my idea. I wanted to meet the weavers who are doing some extraordinary work.”

Taran shrugged. They were in a little lane in the old part of the city. A ‘clickety-clack’ sound filled the air. Taran found out what made the sound when he entered a house. It was a loom. A man in a white vest was adjusting the threads over the warp.

“Are those figures of dolls on the saree?” asked Taran, forgetting that he had been sulking just a minute ago.

The man looked up and smiled. “Gollabhamas or milkmaids. Look at the pallu and the borders.”

Taran nodded. “They have pots on their heads; I guess carrying milk and butter.”

The man smiled widely and stopped his work. Taran’s parents greeted him and explained they had been told about the gollabhama handloom weave, which had a Geographical Indication tag and been recognised by UNESCO as an iconic textile craft of India.

“Yes, we have the recognition but perhaps it is too late. At one point, there were over 2,000 weavers. Now it’s less than 10. But we continue,” said the weaver.

“How did this sari weave begin?” asked Taran.

Well, some say the inspiration are the milkmaids or gollas in their beautiful skirts offering butter to Lord Krishna. Others say there was a movie in the 1940s in which there was a queen called Gollabhama and hence the weave began.”

“Are the motifs embroidered after the sari is woven?” asked Amma.

“No, the design is part of the weave. Sit here, I will show you,” he patted his stool.

Appa and Taran tried their hand at weaving but it wasn’t easy. The weaver smiled encouragingly. “Like anything else in life, it requires practice.”

Amma bought some saris for friends and family. As they waved goodbye, the weaver shyly said, “My saris are on Facebook. Please tell your friends.”

As Taran clambered into the car, he said, “I have learnt about the textiles of India in Social Studies but I never gave it too much thought. I do hope the UNESCO tag helps the Gollabhama saris.”

“I hope so too!” said Appa. “Now let’s see if we can find a good Siddipet tea by the river.”