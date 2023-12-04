Every small act counts

December 04, 2023 08:36 am | Updated 08:36 am IST

The Greenland Society was renowned for its cleanliness drives in the city. This year, it initiated a campaign for its own residents. Apart from monitoring water usage and waste management, it announced a prize for the individual deemed to be the best contributor. Amma insisted that every member of the family participate but Ruchi didn’t seem to care.

“There’s so much in the environment that needs attention. What can a small effort like this do?” she often said. Her constant remarks led people to rarely turn to her for anything.

A new friend

These days, she was so absorbed that she hadn’t even mentioned the young woman she had met at the bus stop to her family. Ruchi, and her friends Tanu and Pinky, had made friends with her during one of their regular visits to their favourite park, just behind the bus stop. Since then, the trio met her regularly and called her Suman akka in affection. Suman worked part-time a well-known art institute and aspired to establish something of her own. She hoped to garner support by winning the upcoming district-level art competition. Ruchi admired Suman’s passion, ambitions and the efforts she invested.

“We should also think about doing something substantial, putting in significant efforts…” Ruchi said one day when the three friends gathered at the park. The trio often competed in small tasks like listing the good deeds they had done or the online quizzes they had completed that week with the prize being kulfi or pani puri. Suddenly, Tanu suggested, “I think tomorrow is Suman akka’s art competition. Why don’t we come here tomorrow to support her?”

Since the next day was a Sunday, the trio decided to meet at the bus stop, near the park. When Ruchi arrived, Suman akka was already there but looked upset. A sudden bus strike meant that she couldn’t get to the competition venue.

Suman’s problem

“Madam, autos and taxis might charge extra today due to the strike,” the park’s watchman informed them. Suman akka was fraught with anxiety.

Tanu, Pinky and Ruchi had brought the pocket money for the day’s contest. But seeing the prevailing tension, they forgot about that. Finally they managed to find a taxi, though the fare was rather more than Suman had expected. Tanu, Pinky and even the watchman pitched in but there was still a shortfall. Ruchi had not been sure if the money she had would be of help but now she realised she could fill the gap.

For the first time, Ruchi realised the importance of small individual efforts and the impact these could make. As she thought about it, her perspective on the society’s campaign also underwent a change.

When she got back home, she found everyone in her family bustling about. “The campaign date won’t be announced. The team might pay us a surprise visit anytime,” her brother informed her.

Ruchi quietly got involved in the various activities. She now aimed to make every small action count.

