Every drop counts

13 March 2021 19:44 IST

What can you do to help save our water bodies? Here are some tips...

It’s always wonderful to celebrate great things — birthdays, anniversaries, and more. Little wonder, then, that we celebrate World Water Day every year, on March 22. The theme this year is short and simple: Valuing water.

So, what can you do to help? Arun Krishnamurthy, founder of Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI), talks about small steps that each of us can take, with the help of adults, to conserve and value the elixir of life.

Audit: Do a water audit at home and check leaky taps and wasteful use of water. Reduce such wastage and learn to reuse water.

Advertising

Advertising

Explore your neighbourhood: Identify lakes/ponds/streams, and take photos. Locate these water bodies on Google maps, trace their source, flow, and extent, and document it, as this helps people understand the neighbourhood’s hydrology.

Observe nature: Go birding at water bodies to observe and understand not just the birds found there, but also other forms of life that live in water.

Get creative: Consider highlighting lakes, ponds, rivers and streams in your area through poetry, paintings, videos, blogs, vlogs, and podcasts.

Share your water: We have taken complete control over all natural resources. Remember, animals and plants need water too. So, share water with them and ensure their peaceful survival.

Think before use: Choose healthcare and toiletries wisely. Do not buy harsh chemical-loaded toiletries and detergents that pollute the environment a trail of chemical penetration on the natural environment. Use natural products as effective alternative to prevent contamination of our rivers, land, and oceans.

Watch what you wear: Avoid water-intensive clothing. Certain materials require more water and add to wastage. Wear weather-suitable clothes that consume less water to make and maintain.

Get together: Apartment complexes and schools can start clubs with dedicated water warriors, who can initiate local voluntary clean-ups of neighbourhood water bodies.

Get quizzing: Run a weekly online water quiz to sensitise more individuals. The research you will need to do will also add to your knowledge.

Keep an eye out: Go on cycle tours of neighbourhood water bodies. Not only will you work on your fitness, but will also become watchdogs of our lakes, ponds, and rivers