Everton enter top half of the Premier League table; Rozier’s dunk caps Celtics’ victory

Basketball

Durant shines for Warriors on Kobe’s night

On a night when Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had both his jersey numbers – 8 and 24 – retired in a ceremony conducted during half-time, Kevin Durant led the defending champions Golden State Warriors past the Lakers in overtime. Durant finished with 36 points in a match that finished 116-114 in their favour.

Eastern Conference leaders Boston Celtics, meanwhile, let go of a 19-point lead before bouncing back to clinch the win in the final seconds of play. Terry Rozier’s steal and layup gave Celtics a 112-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Football

Everton up to ninth in the Premier League

For a team that was languishing in the relegation zone on October 23, Everton have had a fabulous two months as they moved up to ninth in the Premier League table with a 3-1 win over Swansea City.

With the victory, Everton remain unbeaten under new manager Sam Allardyce. Leroy Fer opened the scoring for Swansea, but goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Wayne Rooney wrapped up the three points for Everton.