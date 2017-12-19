sports reel Children

Everton enter top half of the Premier League table; Rozier’s dunk caps Celtics’ victory

Gylfi Sigurdsson's stunning goal against his former club maintained Everton's unbeaten record under Sam Allardyce with a 3-1 win on Monday.

Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events.

Basketball

Durant shines for Warriors on Kobe’s night

On a night when Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had both his jersey numbers – 8 and 24 – retired in a ceremony conducted during half-time, Kevin Durant led the defending champions Golden State Warriors past the Lakers in overtime. Durant finished with 36 points in a match that finished 116-114 in their favour.

Eastern Conference leaders Boston Celtics, meanwhile, let go of a 19-point lead before bouncing back to clinch the win in the final seconds of play. Terry Rozier’s steal and layup gave Celtics a 112-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Football

Everton up to ninth in the Premier League

For a team that was languishing in the relegation zone on October 23, Everton have had a fabulous two months as they moved up to ninth in the Premier League table with a 3-1 win over Swansea City.

With the victory, Everton remain unbeaten under new manager Sam Allardyce. Leroy Fer opened the scoring for Swansea, but goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Wayne Rooney wrapped up the three points for Everton.

