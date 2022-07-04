Escape to freedom

July 04, 2022 10:36 IST

How did the rabbit and turtle get into our lily pond?

“There is a rabbit in our garden,” cried my younger brother Rohan. We went there and saw an adorable white fluffy rabbit near our lily pond. My parents made enquiries about it but it did not belong to anyone in our neighbourhood.

We decided to keep it as our pet. We named it Lily because the lily pond was her favourite spot. Our neighbour, Kumar uncle, gave us his dog Bruno’s old kennel, which we kept in our room. Lily slept there at night. Bruno would play with Lily in the garden every day and the neighbourhood children would bring her delectable treats like carrots, celery sticks and lettuce.

Another visitor

A week later, Rohan called again, “There is a tortoise in our garden.” There was small palm-sized tortoise in the lily pond. We were bemused. We called our neighbour, Rosy aunty, who was a volunteer in marine conservation. “It’s a freshwater turtle, not a tortoise,” she explained. “We should release it immediately into the lake in the outskirts of our city. This turtle has survived by eating the lily leaves.”

She picked up the turtle gently and put it in a small glass tank filled with water. All of us got into the car and set off for the lake. When we reached, Rosy aunty let the turtle out. Lily and Bruno went near it as if to say goodbye and we watched it enter the lake.

The next day Lily refused to eat. Even Bruno couldn’t cheer her up. After a few days, we were worried. “Lily wants to be with other rabbits,” I said. “Yes, Nisha. We should take Lily to the rabbit farm,” said my father.

Enter the hero

Only Bruno knows how Lily and the turtle entered our garden. The rabbit and the turtle escaped from a dreadful pet shop with his help. The shop owner’s niece had opened Lily’s cage to play with her and the rabbit dashed out of the shop. Bruno, who was outside in Kumar Uncle’s car, saw her. He jumped out, picked her up gently and put her inside the car. When Lily told him about the turtle, he went inside. The turtle climbed out of its tank and Bruno ran out with it. No one noticed, as they were searching for Lily. Kumar Uncle too didn’t notice the rabbit and turtle hiding in the back seat.

When they reached home and Uncle got out to open the gate, Bruno directed Lily and the turtle to our garden, which had a lily pond. Bruno now knows his friends will be happy in the new environment.