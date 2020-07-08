Eerie visitors

The story so far: The first at the home stay proved to be eventful. In the dining room, we found a meal going on, though we could not see anyone around the table. Later we were frightened by the sound of gun shots. When we went down to find out what happened, we found the dining room in disarray and a rapidly growing red stain on the carpet.

We huddled together in my parents’ room. The old house sighed and creaked, as it settled down for the night.

An owl hooted somewhere in the valley. I must have dozed off. But I was startled awake when I heard the sound of footsteps creeping outside our door. I listened. Yes, I could hear it. There was a faint tread in the hallway. I held my breath as it came closer. The door knob turned. I drew the blankets closer and tried to close my eyes tight and willed my heart to stop beating so loudly. I tried to wake up my sister and brother but they slept on, oblivous.

The mist had rolled away and the moon shone bright, lighting up every tree and bush in the garden. The door creaked open and I saw the figure of a girl come in. Her eyes shone like burning coal while the rest of her was deathly white. She looked furtively around the room, as she crept into the cupboard and shut the door.

Sudden intrusion

Somewhere downstairs, a door flew open followed by angry footsteps tramping around the house. Doors opened and shut. We were all awake now. I whispered that I saw a girl hiding in the cupboard. None of us dared get out of bed.

Just then, the door flew open and we saw an angry man charge in, waving a gun in his hand. He walked around the room searching… Not finding what he wanted, he left. We heaved a sigh of relief.

The rest of the night passed slowly and uneventfully. We were up early. We dressed and went downstairs wondering what awaited us. Imagine our surprise when we saw that the dining room was empty and clean. Well, not exactly clean…it was dusty and unused but there was none of last night’s disorder and chaos.

While we pondered this mystery, a red car drove up. We watched through the latticed windows, as a smartly dressed man jumped out and turned the key in the door.

“WHHHAAA….??” He screamed in surprise. “When did you get here?”

“Last evening,” said my father. “And you are...?”

“Helbo, I am Ramesh Babu. I run this homestay. How did you get in? I was not expecting you till this evening! Your booking is for the 22nd and not 21st.

“Wait a second, yesterday was not the 22nd?”

We were famous for this. Mixing up days and missing trains – that’s why we always travelled by car, but that too had its problems.

“Was everything okay last night?” asked the man, hesitantly.

“Errr..no…” my father said, and went on the recount the happenings of the night.

“That’s why we never lease out our rooms on June 21. There’s a long story there…”

We settled down to hear it.

A disinherited son, angry at his father’s decision and wanting to punish him for it, barges into the house during a dinner party and mows down the family and their friends. The butler too was a casualty. He leaves the house after the massacre but realises that his sister is still alive. So he returns to find her. He searches her room but doesn’t find her. He hides in the kitchen till daybreak. The sister thinks he has left and sneaks into the dining room only to be ambushed and killed too.

“We’ve tried to cleanse the house of this evil, but every June 21 the whole gory scene is reenacted.”

The end