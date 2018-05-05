DRIVE home your point

So, have you decided to badger your parents into taking you on a driving holiday? Well, if that’s not enough, back your pleas with well-researched information.

But, before you run your Google searches, keep these points in mind.

Twin-city drive

This is not about driving across two cities located close to each other; but starting the driving holiday at one city, exploring scenic roads and destinations around it, and then heading towards the other, again on an exciting road.

Bengaluru and Chennai represent this model.

The cities are separated only by 348 km. A smooth highway (NH 48) connects them, and there are beautiful touristy spots along the way. Yelagiri is one. It is a hill station equi-distant from both metros.

Additionally, while pitching a tent in either of the two metros, take scenic drives to engaging places on its outer rims and beyond.

From Chennai, you can drive to Tada, just 67 km away. Near Tada, which can be accessed via NH5, there is a beautiful waterfall called Ubbulumadugu in the Chittor range of hills.

If you want to hit a longer road, there is NH71, which takes you to Horsley Hills, 260 km from Chennai. On the way, you have the Talakona Falls, where the 19th century Siddheswara Swamy Temple is located. Both these places have been impressively developed by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism board for tourists.

If you choose Bengaluru as your halt, then drive to Shettihalli, over 200 km away. The road to Shettihalli was created for a driving holiday. The most arresting feature of Shettihalli is a reservoir and the majestic ruins of a 19th century church. Bengaluru and Mysuru are just 150 km apart and well-connected by State Highways. Visiting Hogenakkal Falls is also a good option. The route includes a drive through Hosur Road, which is part of NH7.

Solar drive

Let me clarify that we are not recommending a driving holiday in a solar-powered car. A solar drive is where a metropolitan city is centrally located, similar to the sun in the solar system, and is surrounded by destinations that can be accessed via roads that possess a unique character. Delhi fits into such a model.

There are three much-travelled roads with destinations that offer totally diverse experiences. Delhi to Agra via the Yamuna Expressway. Delhi to Jaipur via National Highway 48. Delhi to Shimla via National Highways 44 and 5. On the road to Shimla, when you hit NH5, there is a marked difference in the quality of the drive. It gets greener. And slower, as you enter a hilly terrain with frequent turns. This, however, will add significantly to the charm of the journey.

If you want a fast drive, then zoom off to Agra via the Yamuna Expressway. The controlled-access express way is built for swift motoring. On all the three roads, eateries show up at regular intervals.

Median location

Exploring a place like Kerala calls for smart planning. For, there are so many more must-visit spots on the tourist map than you can shake a stick at. In such a situation, you should look for a city that roughly marks the half-way point in the larger place. Kochi, for one. Now, you can drive to destinations in north and south Kerala. Taking National Highway 66, you may explore much of coastal Kerala.