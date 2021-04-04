15
Drawings from India
04 April 2021 21:09 IST
04 April 2021 21:10 IST
Ajinkya Kasralikar, III B, Pawar Public School, Pune, Maharashtra
Krishikaa.A, UKG, DPS Pudukottai, Tamil Nadu
P. Sri Nesmikhaa, VIII, St.Joseph of Cluny Public School, Neyveli, Tamil Nadu
Priyanshi Singh, II B, St. Agnes Lorteo Day School, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
Serene. B. Habbeeb, VII, St.Joseph'’ Convent School, Kalpetta, Kerala
TR Ramchandran, IV G, The Choice School, Ernakulam, Kerala
V. Aarathana, VII C, St.Joseph Matriculation School, Salem, Tamil Nadu
J.S. Anuskaa, IV C, Lalaji Omega International School, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
J. Christina Daffi, IV B, SSB International School, Bengaluru, Karnataka
Dyuthit R. Nair, II A, Global City International School, Bengaluru, Karnataka
Lorraine Rose George, III, Believers Church Residential School, Thiruvalla, Kerala
Vidur Krishnaa Y.A., III, PSBB Millenium School, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
