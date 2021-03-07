Children

Drawings from India

1/16

Aimen Dalal, IV, Vagdevi Vilas School, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Drawings from India

Aishwarya Lekshmi, III B, The Choice School, Kochi, Kerala

Drawings from India

Joshua Steve Manjaly, IV E, Devamatha CMI Public School, Thrissur, Kerala

Drawings from India

Drawings from India

Adarshini Samaddar, V G, Delhi Public School, Ranchi, Jharkhand

Drawings from India

Asmi John, VIII, Bethlahem Hillside International School, Karungal, Tamil Nadu

Drawings from India

