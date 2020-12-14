Children

Drawings from India

K.J. Aswathi, V D, The Ideal Mount Litera Zee School, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
S. Haseena, VII, Chrsthuraja Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Sivagangai, Tamil Nadu
Kishore R., IV A, Elgi Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
Nithya Sri Bala A.J., VI C, The Ideal Mount Litera Zee School, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
Advika Arun, I A, Innisfree House School, Bengaluru, Karnataka
Girisha R., IV B, The Ideal Mount Litera Zee School, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
Kabilasha K., III A, Elgi Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
N. Ragani , VII, PVM School, Sivagangai, Manamadurai, Tamil Nadu
Sonu L.S., Iv A, The Ideal Mount Litera Zee School, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
