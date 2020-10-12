Children

Drawings from India

1/16

Prachi Rai, VIII C, Kendriya Vidyalaya ASC Centre, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Drawings from India

G. Hari Chandana, VII Rose, Aravinda Model School, Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh

Drawings from India

Drawings from India

S. Ananya, I, YRTV MHSS, Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu

Drawings from India

Nishanth Sai, VI, The Presidential School, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Drawings from India

Aagam Chordia, II A, Sir Mutha School, Chennai

Drawings from India

