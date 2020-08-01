Drawings from India
Photo: Aarav Arora, IV, Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad, Haryana
Photo: Aarya, V A, Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya, Mayur Vihar Phase 3, Delhi
Photo: Adarshini Samaddar, IV E, Delhi Public school, Ranchi, Jharkhand
Photo: Aryaman Srivastav, IV, National Public School, Bengaluru, Karnataka
Photo: G.Veda Sri, V, Aravinda Model School, Mangalagiri, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh
Photo: J.Sivasubramanian, VI, Kendriya Vidhyalaya, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Photo: J.Sivasubramanian, VI, Kendriya Vidhyalaya, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
