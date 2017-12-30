Drawings from India

The Winter Song
The winters have come,
And the fog has spread like the gum.
Still I can see everything,
You can ask me anything.
I can see the mesmerizing bird,
Whose sweet voice I had heard.
I can see the flowers so beautiful
I can see the butterflies colourful.
I can see the black and yellow bee
And I can see them making honey
I can see everything, you can ask me anything.
The animals running here and there
I can see people jogging in sneakers they wear
And I can hear the vehicles honking.
I can see my neighbour’s dog barking
And I can see his garden
I had read a book in which it was written
That a mother always pardon
I can see everything, you can ask me anything.
I can see the people driving down the lanes
And I can see in the sky there are 5 planes
I can see them all and the shuttlecock
While I am playing with my father in my block
I can also see a pit on the road
Now my mom’s calling in my ears echoed.
I’ve to tell her about the books I read
Have a beautiful winters you all ahead.
Kaashvi Sharma, III D, Bal Bharati Public School, Delhi