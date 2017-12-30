Drawings from India

The Winter Song

The winters have come,

And the fog has spread like the gum.

Still I can see everything,

You can ask me anything.

I can see the mesmerizing bird,

Whose sweet voice I had heard.

I can see the flowers so beautiful

I can see the butterflies colourful.

I can see the black and yellow bee

And I can see them making honey

I can see everything, you can ask me anything.

The animals running here and there

I can see people jogging in sneakers they wear

And I can hear the vehicles honking.

I can see my neighbour’s dog barking

And I can see his garden

I had read a book in which it was written

That a mother always pardon

I can see everything, you can ask me anything.

I can see the people driving down the lanes

And I can see in the sky there are 5 planes

I can see them all and the shuttlecock

While I am playing with my father in my block

I can also see a pit on the road

Now my mom’s calling in my ears echoed.

I’ve to tell her about the books I read

Have a beautiful winters you all ahead.

Kaashvi Sharma, III D, Bal Bharati Public School, Delhi