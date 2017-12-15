Drawings from India

Homework

Starting off with SSC, I have to learn the fighter’s names,

I wish I had their fame,

And have my name in books,

And everyone would give me a look.

Next is math, go 1 2 3! What is the cube of three?

How I wish I could be

Free in the sky, no reasons to cry.

After that comes science,

Why do only flooded fields grow rice?

Learn the definitions of wind, water and ice.

Oh my god! I have a test tomorrow.

I wish I could go back to being a baby,

But my wish is to be in navy.

Studied for the test, now I head to bed.

That is when I realise I have English left.

A lot to read and a lot to write,

Starting with an essay, an essay about my dream.

When I am done, I have to read David Copperfield.

Oh! How I wish I could trap these words in a seal!

After another hour, I am finally done.

Now, the only thing I hope is late, is the sun.

This was my homework experience,

An experience I will never forget.

Krishika, VIII, PSBB Millennium School, DLF Garden City, Chennai