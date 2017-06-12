ePaper
Just In
1hr
Garment workers struggle to make both ends meet
1hr
Lamps lit to show solidarity with PM’s call to fight COVID-19
2hrs
Coronavirus | Nurses move SC, say health staff ill-equipped
3hrs
Coronavirus | Queen Elizabeth addresses the United Kingdom
3hrs
France's death toll slows but coronavirus still hits hard
4hrs
Coronavirus | Rapid antibody testing for hotspots first, says ICMR
4hrs
India submits bid to host AFC Asian Cup
4hrs
No squash till July
4hrs
Fast bowlers have biggest challenge to remain fit: Nehra
4hrs
Lockdown triggers novel online competition for rifle and pistol shooters
5hrs
Singapore sees 120 new cases
5hrs
Coronavirus | Community radio networks take COVID-19 news to remote corners of Odisha
5hrs
Highest daily rise in Tokyo
5hrs
Could have handled KP better, admits Strauss
5hrs
Mainland China sees an increase in infections
Home
News
National
International
States
Cities
Opinion
Cartoon
Columns
Editorial
Interview
Lead
Readers' Editor
Comment
Open Page
Letters
Business
Agri-Business
Industry
Economy
Markets
Budget 2020
Stock Quotes
Sport
Cricket
Football
Hockey
Tennis
Athletics
Motorsport
Races
Other Sports
Cricket
Crossword+
Entertainment
Art
Dance
Movies
Music
Reviews
Theatre
Life & Style
Fashion
Fitness
Food
Motoring
Travel
Homes and gardens
Luxury
thREAD
Subscribe now
Sign in / Sign up
Why pay for news? -
Know More
Drawings from India
Share On
Watch: What will be affected and what will we available during a lockdown?
Children
Children
Drawings from India
June 12, 2017 16:03 IST
Updated:
June 12, 2017 16:03 IST
Share Article
PRINT
A
A
A
June 12, 2017 16:03 IST
Updated:
June 12, 2017 16:03 IST
1/4
GAURI MATHUR, VII, Maheshwari Public School, Ajmer, Rajasthan
Photo: MAIL PIC
HARSITH REDDY, V, Sanghamitra, Hyderabad
Photo: MAIL PIC
KOTHA KEERTHIKA, VA, Dr. K. R. B. M. School, Pushp Vichar, New Delhi
Photo: MAIL PIC
R.C. NIKITHA, III, Nalanda International Public, Metturdam, Salem
Photo: MAIL PIC
1/4
GAURI MATHUR, VII, Maheshwari Public School, Ajmer, Rajasthan
Photo: MAIL PIC
HARSITH REDDY, V, Sanghamitra, Hyderabad
Photo: MAIL PIC
KOTHA KEERTHIKA, VA, Dr. K. R. B. M. School, Pushp Vichar, New Delhi
Photo: MAIL PIC
R.C. NIKITHA, III, Nalanda International Public, Metturdam, Salem
Photo: MAIL PIC
Drawings from India
Other Slideshows
Drawings from India in the times of COVID-19 lockdown
Drawings from India
Drawings from India
Drawings from India
Drawings from India
Drawings from India
Why you should pay for quality journalism -
Click to know more
Related Topics
Young World
Related Articles
Recommended for you
Close X
TRENDING TODAY
Coronavirus
Citizenship Amendment Act
Fact Check
202K
|
COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India
62K
|
Coronavirus India lockdown Day 11 updates | April 4, 2020
58K
|
Coronavirus | Modi’s blackout call puts power grid managers on high alert
52K
|
Explained | Here’s how our power system will be managed during lights-out
49K
|
Trump requests PM Modi to release Hydroxychloroquine ordered by U.S.
45K
|
Coronavirus India lockdown Day 12 updates | April 5, 2020
36K
|
Switching off lights might affect power grid, says Nitin Raut
32K
|
A nation built to withstand a pandemic
23K
|
Coronavirus | Thousands of Indians stranded overseas are disheartened as govt. refuses to lift passenger ban