Drawing with music

April 14, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

After Vali learns about the magic of rainbows (episode 35), he becomes curious to know more about Indira’s skills.

Vali: Dad, you never fail to amaze me. I want to know more about your powers.

Indira: Haha! The advantage of being the ruler of Swargaloka is that you have access to highly confidential scientific knowledge.

Vali: Oh...in that case, if this position goes to the wrong hands, then it’s dangerous, right?

ADVERTISEMENT

Indira: Yes...that’s one of the reasons every time the Asuras attack me, the Trinity (Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva) comes to protect me.

Vali: Oh...I thought the Trinity is being partial by supporting the Devas all the time.

Indira: No. Even when I get carried away and make mistakes sometimes, I get punished for my actions. Not only me but other Devas too. It’s not about Devas and Asuras, it’s about whether the power you wield is used in the right or wrong way.

Vali: Oh, I guess the probability of Asuras misusing the powers is more.

Indira: In a general perspective, the Asuras are considered bad and the Devas are good. In reality, there is no such thing. It’s about how well you use your powers and knowledge.

Vali: Absolutely, Dad. As a vanara (monkey clan) prince, I know how much responsibility I have. I have also read a lot about your ability to transform your look and disguise yourself. Can you tell me about that?

Indira: Ah yes, the power of frequency, vibration and energy.

Vali: I don’t understand. Can you explain it to me in a simple way?

Indira: Sure, I can.

Indira attaches a metal plate to a music speaker. He then sprinkles some fine sand on it. (You can also use fine salt or pepper powder). Indira then turns up the volume on the speaker. Suddenly, the sand begins to vibrate and form intricate patterns, The patterns change for different songs.

Vali: Wow! I can see a lot of shapes which look like the “Kolam” or “Rangoli” designs in Indian houses.

Indira: Yes. It does look like it in a way. People interpret these designs in different ways.

Vali: What’s the science behind this, Dad?

Indira: Researchers use specific equipment called the “Chladni plate.” We used a speaker box. This is the demonstration of the two-dimensional wave patterns formed by the vibration of the plate at a specific frequency, as discovered by Ernst Chladni to make the sound waves visible.

Vali: Will this work with water as well?

Indira: Absolutely.

Vali: That is amazing!

Indira: Yes, science is amazing.

Vali: Dad, is there a connection between music and our moods as well?

Indira: Yes! There is growing scientific evidence that music and sound vibrations can have a powerful effect on mood and health. The effects of sound vibrations on health are also being explored in fields like sound therapy and meditation. Certain sound frequencies can help to induce a state of relaxation and improve mental clarity, while some other sound vibrations are being researched to treat conditions like depression, anxiety, and insomnia.

Vali: My mind is blown! But how is this connected to how you transform yourself?

Indira: At the most basic level, my body, which is also made up of atoms and molecules, responds to sound waves. Scientifically speaking, it’s much more complex than this. I’ll teach you when the time comes.

Vali: I can’t wait, Dad!

The author is the founder and CEO of Vaayusastra Aerospace, an IIT-Madras incubated ed-tech startup that offers Air Science workshops for children between five and 14 years.

ADVERTISEMENT