Double the joy

There’s so much to look out for this month; so keep your eyes peeled skywards.

With shorter days and longer nights, nights, enjoy the nip in the air as you watch the happenings in the sky.

Full moon

October begins and ends with a full moon. October 1 was the Hunter’s Moon, as it was called by Native American tribes. It’s that time of the year when the leaves fall from the trees and the game is fat and ready to be hunted. Other names for it are Travel Moon, Blood Moon and Harvest Moon. The last is the one that occurs closest to the September equinox each year. The October 1 Full Moon would have also appeared tiny because of its distance from Earth in orbit. We also have a ‘blue moon’ or a second full moon this month. This occurs only once every two-three years because of the lunar cycle. By the way, the moon does not turn blue.

Draconids meteor shower

This minor meteor shower, which produces only about 10 meteors per hour, is caused by dust grains left behind by the comet 21P Giacobini-Zinner (first discovered in 1900). It runs annually from October 6-10 and peaks on October 7 this year. The second-quarter moon will ensure dark skies in the early evening for what should be a good show. Best viewing will be from a dark location far away from city lights. Meteors will radiate from the constellation Draco, but can appear anywhere in the sky.

At its brightest best

On October 13, Mars will be brighter than at any other time this year. The last time this happened was on July 2018. It will also be at its closest to Earth and its face will be fully illuminated by the Sun and will be visible all night long. You will be able to see some of the dark details on the planet’s orange surface.

Southern Taurids meteor shower

Though it produces only about 5-10 meteors per hour, it is famous for bright fireballs. The Southern Taurids is caused by debris left behind by Comet 2P Encke and runs annually from September 10 to November 20. It will peak on the the night of October 29 and the morning of September 30.

Uranus at opposition

The blue-green planet will be at its closest approach to Earth and its face will be fully illuminated by the Sun. It will be brighter than at any other time of the year and visible all night long. Due to its distance, it will only appear as a tiny blue-green dot in all but the most powerful telescopes.