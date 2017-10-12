Dole out some desserts

Apple and date halwa
Ingredients
Finely chopped and peeled
apples - 1 cup
Finely chopped deseeded
dates - ½ cup
Sugar - ½ cup
Milk - ½ cup
Semolina - ½ cup
Water - ½ cup
Ghee - 2 tbsps
Few nuts and raisins
Method
1. Make a syrup of sugar and water by mixing them in a small pan, on the fire.
2. In a separate vessel, heat ghee, add semolina and roast till aromatic.
3. To this roasted semolina, add sugar syrup, milk, cut apples, dates and nuts and stir on medium flame till a halwa-like consistency is reached, and the apples become soft.
4. Serve warm.
Red Pearls Poha
Ingredients
Beaten rice - 2 cups
Powdered jaggery - 3 tbsp
Grated fresh coconut - 3 tbsp
Powdered cardamom - ½ tsp
Deseeded pomegranate - 1
Small bananas chopped into rounds - 2
Method
1. In a small bowl, mix grated coconut with powdered cardamom.
2. Sprinkle small amounts of water on the beaten rice till it softens. Set aside.
3. In a mixing bowl, mix the beaten rice, powdered jaggery, pomegranate, and bananas. Mix the grated coconut last.
4. Serve in small bowls.
Chocolate Biscuit Burfi
Ingredients
Powdered Marie biscuits - 20
Condensed milk - 200 ml
Cocoa powder - 1 tbsp
Ghee - 1 tbsp
Few dry fruits
Method
1. In a mixing bowl, mix all the ingredients till a smooth consistency is achieved.
2. It may be sticky to begin with, but will come together with constant mixing.
3. Grease an inch-deep serving dish and smoothly spread out the mixture.
4. Set in fridge. When half set, cut into burfi size squares in the dish and then refrigerate once again, till completely set.
Pineapple Orange Cooler
Ingredients
Pineapple juice - 1 cup
Orange juice - ½ cup
Honey - 1 tbsp
Crushed ice, enough for three small glasses
Few fresh mint or tulsi leaves
Method
1. In a jug, mix the juices and honey.
2. Stir well.
3. Place crushed ice in each glass, pour juice mix over it, garnish with mint or tulsi.
4. Serve chilled.
Please Email the Editor