Dole out some desserts

Apple and date halwa

Ingredients

Finely chopped and peeled

apples - 1 cup

Finely chopped deseeded

dates - ½ cup

Sugar - ½ cup

Milk - ½ cup

Semolina - ½ cup

Water - ½ cup

Ghee - 2 tbsps

Few nuts and raisins

Method

1. Make a syrup of sugar and water by mixing them in a small pan, on the fire.

2. In a separate vessel, heat ghee, add semolina and roast till aromatic.

3. To this roasted semolina, add sugar syrup, milk, cut apples, dates and nuts and stir on medium flame till a halwa-like consistency is reached, and the apples become soft.

4. Serve warm.

Red Pearls Poha

Ingredients

Beaten rice - 2 cups

Powdered jaggery - 3 tbsp

Grated fresh coconut - 3 tbsp

Powdered cardamom - ½ tsp

Deseeded pomegranate - 1

Small bananas chopped into rounds - 2

Method

1. In a small bowl, mix grated coconut with powdered cardamom.

2. Sprinkle small amounts of water on the beaten rice till it softens. Set aside.

3. In a mixing bowl, mix the beaten rice, powdered jaggery, pomegranate, and bananas. Mix the grated coconut last.

4. Serve in small bowls.

Chocolate Biscuit Burfi

Ingredients

Powdered Marie biscuits - 20

Condensed milk - 200 ml

Cocoa powder - 1 tbsp

Ghee - 1 tbsp

Few dry fruits

Method

1. In a mixing bowl, mix all the ingredients till a smooth consistency is achieved.

2. It may be sticky to begin with, but will come together with constant mixing.

3. Grease an inch-deep serving dish and smoothly spread out the mixture.

4. Set in fridge. When half set, cut into burfi size squares in the dish and then refrigerate once again, till completely set.

Pineapple Orange Cooler

Ingredients

Pineapple juice - 1 cup

Orange juice - ½ cup

Honey - 1 tbsp

Crushed ice, enough for three small glasses

Few fresh mint or tulsi leaves

Method

1. In a jug, mix the juices and honey.

2. Stir well.

3. Place crushed ice in each glass, pour juice mix over it, garnish with mint or tulsi.

4. Serve chilled.