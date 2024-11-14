Diving deep into life: Discovering a new planet

How was the planet?

Oh, dear! How hard was it to find a piece of soil in such a large mass of water and land my spaceship? Before coming, I knew I had to bring my water survival kit because the satellite showed a little water, but no land was visible! I was all suited up and ready to dive into this planet’s real self, or rather, water’s real self.

How were the people?

I swam around for about 15 minutes of Earth’s time before I realised that there were no creatures. “Are they just hiding from me?” I wondered. Suddenly, I heard sounds. A parade was being played inside the water. Then emerged two strange creatures made of ears and only ears! I heard English coming from those gigantic and terrific ears; I couldn’t make out anything, but then I saw their fish-like bodies emerge from within themselves.

How did I survive?

I thought that they’d devour me even before I could realise it. Fortunately, they didn’t, proving they had a sixth sense (Thank goodness!). That’s when everything and everybody turned silent. I decided to introduce myself. To be honest, I never expected a response, but one of them continued the conversation, most importantly, in English.

What did they say?

“Welcome, dear new creature. Our ears inform us that you speak English. Let me introduce ourselves first. We are the Aqua Vulgus (Water People in Latin). Our planet is only made of water and thus, we call it Aqueous Mundus (Water World in Latin). Don’t fear us for our aures, ears in your language, understand any language and respond with our message translated. We trust you and promise to keep you safe here as our ears detect no filth in you.”

How did I spend my time?

They were the friendliest creatures, or people, that I’ve ever met. They introduced their friends; 20 million species, varying from fish to organ-less creatures. I informed them about the similarity between our Latin and their mother tongue. “Our ancestors lived in a world 25 times bigger than this one, which later shattered and merged with other planets. This could have led to the similarities,” they responded.

How did it end?

They fed me aquatic plants and a variety of foods about which I had no idea. I spent my time enjoying every moment before returning home. Back on Earth, I miss everything about them so much. I will never forget this strange planet.

The writer is a student of Std. VIII at Corpus Christi School, Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu. She was one among six children selected through a competition to spend a day at The Hindu office in Chennai and work alongside the Young World team. This article appeared in the Children’s Day special issue of The Hindu Young World.

