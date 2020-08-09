Diverse, that’s me

Breathtaking, bustling, exciting, stunning and vibrant ... I am everything, all at once

Name: India, officially, the Republic of India.

I like to describe myself as: A sovereign, socialist, secular democratic republic.

Where you can find me: In South Asia, surrounded by my neighbours (Pakistan, China, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh) and three water bodies (Arabian Sea, Indian Ocean and Bay of Bengal).

The best day of my life: August 15, 1947, when I emerged as an independent nation

My biggest asset: My incredibly diverse people — I have more than 1.3 billion of them.

Talk to me in: Any language you like. Though I officially have 22 languages, my people speak thousands of languages and dialects.

My best feature: My stunning landscape — mountains, plateaus, plains, rivers, deserts, beaches, and more.

My favourite food: From butter chicken to biryani, from dhokla to dosa, from vada pav to sambhar – I have an appetite for anything that is spice-packed, flavourful and fragrant.

My richest treasure: Biodiversity. I am home to over 45,000 species of plants and 91,000 species of animals. In fact, I am the only country known to have both lions and tigers in the wild.

My lifeline: My transport system. The Indian railway system is the largest in Asia, and transports around 23 million passengers every day.

One thing I love to do: Celebrate! I have a large variety of festivals that are colourful, cheerful and soulful.

My gifts to the world: Zero, Ayurveda, Chess, Snakes and Ladders, Yoga, and so much more.

What keeps me going: My reliance on my rich history and my belief in my promising future.