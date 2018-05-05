Discover a world of MUSIC

Travelling abroad is an enlightening experience. It throws you out of your comfort zone, gives you confidence, and you develop a sensitivity to other cultures. Let’s take a look at some popular destinations.

BONN, GERMANY

The city straddles the Rhine. It is the birthplace of Ludwig van Beethoven, the German composer and pianist. The Beethoven House (Beethoven-Haus) is a memorial site, museum and cultural institution. Head on to Beethovenhalle for a concert by the Beethoven Orchestra.

The Rhine in Flames is probably the most spectacular fireworks display one can imagine. On five magical summer nights, an ever-changing kaleidoscope of lights erupts above the river and shimmering cascades of colour plunge into the Rhine Valley.

The Drachenburg castle overlooking the Rhine transports you to the land of “Once upon a time...”

In Germany, bread is not just a food — it is a culture. Germany produces over 300 varieties of dark and white breads and over 1,200 varieties of rolls and mini-breads!

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

It is the capital of New South Wales, and reputedly one of the world’s most beautiful and liveable cities. It houses the Sydney Opera House, and is said to have “changed the image of an entire country”. Designed by Danish Jorn Utzon, the iconic House is going through a $202-million upgrade, but is open to public. World class music, dance and theatre events are staged here.

Bondi beach lives up to its reputation. If you don’t much care for surfing, go for the coastal walk from Bondi to Coogee stretching over six km and you will see why even the locals do it every other day, for it is fantastic.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA

This city continues to be the world’s musical capital. Every year it boasts 15,000 musical events. Musicians who came here to make a name include Mozart, Haydn, Beethoven, Liszt, Bruckner, Brahms and Mahler.

Get a 72-hour Vienna card and you are on song. You can take a tram, ferry or metro. The city is visitor friendly, so move around to see the city.

Schloss Schonbrunn, the 18th century Baroque palace, has over 1441 rooms of which 45 can be visited. Napoleon held conferences here, Mozart made music in the mirrored hall as a six-year-old prodigy. A concert is added to the palace tour and a sumptuous dinner as well, but the three-in-one treat does not come cheap.

Stephensplatz is the city centre and life hums with a buzz around St. Stephen’s Cathedral, the city icon with its ornate spire and grandeur. Keep your ears open, for there is music to be heard all over the city.

Try the sacher torte — a sinfully, rich chocolate cake paired with cold coffee and cream, or weiner schnitzel — a thin breaded and pan fried cutlet made from veal.

ROME, ITALY

The capital of Italy is loaded with history.

This is a country where every person can recite the lyrics to Verdi’s “Va Pensiero” and opera is a way of life. A must visit is Teatro dell'Opera which can house 1,600 opera fans. And, for the jazz aficionado there is the Casa del Jazz, a 1920s villa of mafiaso Enrico Nicoletti that was confiscated and transformed into an auditorium that can seat 144 people.

The Vatican is an independent state within the city of Rome and is the smallest country in the world. The Vatican museums contain the world’s largest private art collection. It takes a day to see the masterpieces and the Sistine Chapel with its magnificent paintings — The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgement by Michelangelo.

To delve into the past, visit the Colosseum and the Pantheon. The former built in AD 72 could hold the 50,000 spectators who came to watch gladiatorial contests and animal hunts. A former Roman temple, the Pantheon is a church today and is one of the best preserved of all ancient Roman buildings because it has been in use throughout history from 126 AD.

Bon Voyage!

Here’s a checklist to make your travel comfortable

Keep copies of the first and last page of your passport in your main luggage.

Pack sensibly, travel light.

Carrying a memory card is a good idea.

Pack one set of clothing in your cabin luggage.

What you must not carry:

Sharp articles like scissors in your hand luggage.

Check out weight norms, for they vary with airlines.

Carry your passport always or keep it in hotel locker.