It’s Sun cooked

Cooking has traditionally been associated with fire. But did you know that you can cook using the sun’s rays alone?

By the 16th century in Europe, glass greenhouses that trapped the sun’s heat creating ideal conditions for the growth of highly popular tropical plants and fruits had become quite a rage. While many knew about the use of glass to trap heat, Horace de Saussure, a French-Swiss scientist, undertook an ingenious experiment around 250 years ago.

On a black tabletop, he placed five glass boxes, one inside the other with a fruit inside the innermost box. The light radiating through the glass boxes was trapped. Second, these rays fell on a dark surface and were absorbed. A combination of the two led to the fruit being cooked and the solar cooker was born.

Today, there are broadly two types of solar cookers — the concentrator solar cooker and the solar box cooker — that work on the same principles as that of Horace’s except perhaps the addition of the principal of reflection.

Trapping the heat

A concentrator solar cooker uses reflective panels to concentrate the Sun’s rays at a dark cooking pot, which absorbs the rays and turns them into heat, quickly reaching very high temperatures. The cooking time is almost the same as in regular gas stoves.

The solar box cooker typically consists of an inner open metal box painted black, placed within a larger box with proper insulation on all four sides and the bottom. It has a transparent sealable top that lets in the sun rays and traps the heat. The black surface inside absorbs the light and turns it into heat, and the insulation keeps the heat from escaping. Often there are one or more reflective mirrors to increase the amount of light. The heat builds up slowly, so the food retains all the nutrients and the ingredients’ their original taste.

If this is all too difficult to understand, remembered the word BAKE: B for “Bring in” as much sunlight as possible; A for “Absorb” energy from sunlight, make sure the bottom of the box and cooking pot is black to absorb well; K for “Keep” the heat inside the cooker. Seal the box tightly and insulate properly so that the heat cannot escape. And, of course, E for “Eat and enjoy” the Sun-cooked food!