Dewar and his special flask

Cryogenics is a branch of physics that concerns itself with the production and behaviour of materials at very low temperatures. While the liquefaction of oxygen achieved by French physicist Louis Paul Cailletet and Swiss physicist Raoul Pictet in 1877 heralded the field, a lot of ground-breaking research in this area was done late in the 19th Century by British scientist James Dewar.

Born in 1842 in Kincardine, Scotland as the youngest of six boys, Dewar was orphaned by the time he turned 15. Nevertheless, he pursued his education, first at Dollar Academy and later at the University of Edinburgh.

By 1875, Dewar became a professor of Natural and Experimental Philosophy at the University of Cambridge and two years later he was elected to the Royal Institution of Great Britain – positions that he held on to throughout his life.

Varied contributions

Dewar described several different structural formulas for benzene in 1867, published papers on a number of topics and also developed cordite, a smokeless gunpowder, in the 1880s along with English chemist Frederick Abel while serving on a government committee on explosives. His work on the spectroscopy of gases, including their behaviour at very low temperatures, began in 1878.

During one of his Friday evening lectures at the Royal Institution, Dewar demonstrated the apparatus employed by Cailletet to liquefy oxygen. Dewar dreamt of building on this and liquefy some of the other so called permanent gases.

Dreams come true

On June 5, 1885, Dewar was able to liquefy air. By 1991, he could produce liquid oxygen in large quantities. But he wasn’t satisfied as the lack of means to keep the gases cold long enough meant that they couldn’t be studied uninterrupted.

He solved this problem in 1892 when he conceived the idea of using vacuum-jacketed vessels to store low temperature liquid gases. He placed one glass vessel inside another, with double walls separated by a thin vacuum layer.

Dewar flask

This breakthrough allowed Dewar to continue his efforts. In a series of six Christmas lectures in 1893 and early 1894, Dewar liquefied air in the lecture hall for the audience and showed them that it could remain in liquid form if well-enclosed in a Dewar flask. In a meeting at the Royal Institution on January 19, 1894, Dewar successfully produced solid air.

Dewar flask as seen in the museum part of the Royal Institution building. | Photo Credit: Vera de Kok/ Wikimedia Commons

Dewar, however, didn’t patent his flask and hence didn’t gain from it financially. Two German glass-blowers recognised its potential to store both hot and cold liquids, formed Thermos company, patented the idea and industrialised it. Dewar tried to sue them, but lost the court case.

Lifelong scientist

Dewar did have further scientific success though. Using a regenerative cooling machine that he built at the Royal Institution, he became the first to liquefy hydrogen. He kept improving his methods and wanted to become the first to remove the last remaining hurdle in liquefaction – that of helium.

That honour, however, went to Dutch physicist Heike Kamerlingh Onnes, who liquefied helium in 1908. When Onnes sent a telegram to convey to Dewar that he had converted helium to solid, Dewar was gracious in his reply.

Onnes received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1913 for his work, which also included his discovery of superconductivity in 1911. Dewar, who remained an active scientist until his death in 1923, never won the prize, despite being nominated several times. He did win many other prestigious honours and awards, and was knighted in 1904.