Deep dive into the past

“Can you see me, Amma?” Taran was peeking from the top of Rani ki Vav or The Queen’s Stepwell, the seven-level stepwell, in Patan in Gujarat.

“I can!” shouted Amma from below, craning her neck to spot Taran.

Carved beauty

Appa and Amma were quite starstruck by all the carvings. “I think they were trying to capture the entire universe. I see the avatars of Vishnu, celestial beings, animals, fishes, birds and even mythical creatures. Look at these panels of scenes from everyday life; at this beautiful scene of a woman drying her hair and the water droplets falling on a swan below. What exquisite work!” said Appa.

“This was commissioned by the Chalukya Queen Udayamati for her husband during the 11th century,” said Amma, adjusting the scarf over her head.

“Boo!” said Taran, who had made his way down to his parents but they hadn’t noticed.

They continued without responding to him. “…to think it was all buried when the Saraswati flooded. Imagine how difficult the excavation and restoration must have been to make sure none of the sculptures broke.”

Water for all

Taran had enough of being ignored. He decided that he would have to join in the conversation for them to pay attention to him. “I have been reading too! Stepwells were important; they had a religious as well as community role. People could come and pray and be thankful for having water in these arid areas and also relax in the cool complex. Most stepwells were built along trade routes.”

“Well done, Taran! Good reading. Be careful; the stepwell is quite deep: 75 feet to be precise.” Taran nodded and got busy taking photos with his father’s DSLR camera from various levels and angles. “Whoever designed this is an architectural genius,” declared Taran. He pointed to a pillar with a carving that looked like a woman was holding up the ceiling with her shoulders.

Appa let out a slow whistle. “Apparently, it took 20 years to build,” he said.

Taran and his parents didn’t want to leave and sat at Rani ki Vav till sunset. Taran imagined himself as a wayfarer from the 11th century cooling his heels here. Finally, they got up and found a juice vendor outside. Taran reached out for ₹100 note and grabbed his mother’s arm in surprise. “Look Amma! The image of the Rani ki Vav is on the note.”

“Wow! Was it coincidence or destiny that made you pull that particular 100 rupee note today?” wondered Amma.

“Something to think about while I enjoy my nimbu sharbat,” smiled Taran.

