Decoding the whispers

Imagine a fun secret that travels from ear to ear faster than a squirrel chasing acorns. That is known as Chinese whispers! This game showcase how wild messages can get from one to another. 

Published - November 22, 2024 04:00 pm IST

Mehwash Hussain
Chinese Whisper

Chinese Whisper

A well-liked party game enjoyed for years by people of all ages is Chinese Whispers, often called Telephone. But have you ever wondered where this game came from and what is the mystery of it?

A game of miscommunication

A message is whispered into the ear of the person next to you by someone while you gather all of your friends in a circle. After that, the message spreads around the circle as each individual whispers what they overhears to the next. The message changes miraculously as it goes, though! Before it comes back to you, what started out as “I like oranges” is changed to “I like sponges”!

The origin of the game

Chinese languages are thought to be hard for foreigners to understand, which is where the phrase “Chinese Whispers” came from. Due to these misconceptions, people assume that, like a foreign language, communication gets twisted and jumbled as it travels through each individual.

The science behind the game

Yes, you read it right! The game has a scientific basis. Chinese Whispers is more than simply a game, according to research; it’s an illustration of how our brains interpret and absorb information. Individual experiences, assumptions, and hearing capacities all affect how each person receives the message. The original message gradually becomes twisted as a result, highlighting the challenges of human communication.

Chinese whispers serves as a helpful reminder of the value of clear communication and attentive listening. It has also been used in social commentary to highlight the speed at which rumours and false information can spread.

