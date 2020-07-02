Days of Corona

It seems like all anyone can talk about these days is the coronavirus. If you turn on the news, it’s ‘coronavirus this and coronavirus that’ or even if you listen to the conversations most adults have. You may have heard them talking about ‘COVID-19’, ‘lockdowns’, ‘quarantine’, ‘global pandemic’ and more. Your parents tell you to wash your hands or sanitise them as often as possible, especially if you have been outside, or to wear a face mask even! What does all this mean? What is the coronavirus? How do you catch the coronavirus? You must have plenty of questions running through your mind about this popular word.

Call for answers

An answer to these questions and more can be found in the illustrated digital book Coronavirus: A Book for Children. It also answers questions such as What happens if you touch the coronavirus? Why are people worried about catching the coronavirus? Is there a cure for the coronavirus? Why are some places we normally go to closed? What can I do to help? What’s going to happen next? It’s the perfect solution to answer any doubts you may have with facts.

The digital book is written by Elizabeth Jenner, Kate Wilson and Nia Roberts and illustrated by Axel Scheffler. It also has inputs from an expert, Professor Graham Medley.

It’s easy to get your own copy of the book, the best part being that it is free! It is available in English, as well as seven regional languages (Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujurati, Assamese and Nepalese). Keep your friends and family well informed too and share the book with them as well.

It can be downloaded free at harpercollins.co.in/product/coronavirus-a-book-for-children/.