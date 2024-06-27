GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Day of the dead: A celebration of life in Mexico

Remember the heart-warming tale of Miguel and his journey through the Land of the Dead in the movie Coco during a festival called ‘Day of The Dead’ known as Día de Muertos in Mexican? Did you know it is a real festival celebrated in Mexico every year for three days? Let’s get into the timeless celebration of family, remembrance and life!

Published - June 27, 2024 04:00 pm IST

Mehwash Hussain
In this image released by Disney-Pixar, the character Hector, voiced by Gael Garcia Bernal, left, and Miguel, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez, appear in a scene from the animated film, “Coco.”

In this image released by Disney-Pixar, the character Hector, voiced by Gael Garcia Bernal, left, and Miguel, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez, appear in a scene from the animated film, “Coco.” | Photo Credit: Disney-Pixar via AP

The Day of the Dead combines the ancient Aztec custom of celebrating ancestors with All Souls’ Day, a holiday that Spanish invaders brought to Mexico starting in the early 1500s.

The holiday, which is celebrated mostly in Mexico on November 1 and 2, is like a family reunion—except dead ancestors are the guests of honour. It is a day to remember the deceased and celebrate their memory. Just like how it is shown in Coco, the loved ones return to visit and families come together to celebrate their memory.

The decorated graveyard during day of the dead festival in Mexico

The decorated graveyard during day of the dead festival in Mexico | Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The altar ceremony

In Coco, Miguel builds a beautiful ofrenda - a table that is decorated and covered with things such as photographs, marigold flowers and candles - to honour his ancestors. Marigolds are an important part of the festival as their vibrant hues and delicate fragrance, guide the spirits back to the world of the living.

A still from “Coco” showcasing the ofrenda decorated with marigolds

A still from “Coco” showcasing the ofrenda decorated with marigolds | Photo Credit: Pixar

The altar also offers some of the favourite foods of the deceased. Items that were important to the ancestors when they were alive, such as a favourite book or musical instrument, are placed on the altar as well. A staple of this festival celebration is the sugar skull, which is a representation of the Calavera, or skull. These ornamental sweets serve as both treats and an offering to the dead when they are placed on the ofrenda. Pan de muerto, which is bread topped with bone-shaped embellishments and dusted with sugar, is another dish that is unique to Día de Muertos. For the event, popular Mexican delicacies including chalupas, tamales, caramel flan, and tortilla soup are offered.

A staple of this festival celebration is the sugar skull

A staple of this festival celebration is the sugar skull | Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

During the festival, life-size papier-mâché skeletons and miniature plastic or clay skeletons are everywhere. Mexicans honour their ancestors and also remind themselves that death is just a part of life. The skeletons are posed doing all sorts of wacky things, such as playing guitar, taking a bath, or making tortillas.

The life-size papier-mâché skeletons 

The life-size papier-mâché skeletons  | Photo Credit: Unsplash

The festival plays a vital role in preserving and passing down cultural traditions from one generation to the next. Through storytelling, music, dance, and art, families and communities come together to share their memories, stories, and traditions, ensuring that they live on for years to come.

A kid painted her face during the festival

A kid painted her face during the festival | Photo Credit: Unsplash

Day of the Dead fosters a sense of unity and belonging among communities. In this way, the festival strengthens social bonds and reinforces the importance of community solidarity. It reminds us of the timeless truths that bind us together - the power of family, the beauty of remembrance, and the joy of celebrating life.

