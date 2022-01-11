Children
‘Tintin’ series

Daily Quiz | The Adventures of Tintin

On January 10, 92 years ago, one of the most beloved comic book characters made his debut. Let's see how well you know Tintin, his creator, the characters, and the various adventures.

Daily Quiz | The Adventures of Tintin

1/9

1. What is the real name of the creator and how did he get the pen name?

Answer :

Georges Remi by reversing the initials of his given name (RG)

1. 24 official albums were published between 1930 and 186. Which are the first and last (by date of publication).

Answer :

Tintin in the Land of the Soviets and Tintin and Alph-Art

1. What is the contribution of Palle Huld, a Danish actor and writer, to the Tintin legend?

Answer :

He is considered the inspiration for our adventurous hero

1. In which adventure(s) do we get introduced to Captain Haddock and Cuthbert Calculus?

Answer :

The Crab with Golden Claws and Red Rackham’s Treasure

1. What physical feature helps one differentiate the bumbling detectives Thomson and Thompson?

Answer :

Thompson’s moustache is trimmed, whilst Thomson’s has a twirl

1. In which adventure do Tintin and Haddock come to India and visit Qutub Minar and Red Fort?

Answer :

Tintin in Tibet

1. In which Tintin adventure do Asterix and Obelix feature in a carnival scene?

Answer :

Tintin and the Picaros

1. Can you name Castafiore's maid and Jolyon Wagg’s insurance company?

Answer :

Irma and Rock Bottom Insurance Company

1. In 2006, which Nobel Laureate honoured Tintin by presenting the Light of Truth Award to the Herge Foundation?

Answer :

The Dalai Lama

Daily Quiz | The Adventures of Tintin

0/9

RETAKE THE QUIZ
Related Topics
Text and Context
The Hindu Quizzes
Related Articles

Printable version | Jan 11, 2022 1:45:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/children/daily-quiz-adventures-of-tintin/article38232173.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY