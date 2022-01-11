Daily Quiz | The Adventures of Tintin
On January 10, 92 years ago, one of the most beloved comic book characters made his debut. Let's see how well you know Tintin, his creator, the characters, and the various adventures.
1. What is the real name of the creator and how did he get the pen name?
1. 24 official albums were published between 1930 and 186. Which are the first and last (by date of publication).
1. What is the contribution of Palle Huld, a Danish actor and writer, to the Tintin legend?
1. In which adventure(s) do we get introduced to Captain Haddock and Cuthbert Calculus?
1. What physical feature helps one differentiate the bumbling detectives Thomson and Thompson?
1. In which adventure do Tintin and Haddock come to India and visit Qutub Minar and Red Fort?
1. In which Tintin adventure do Asterix and Obelix feature in a carnival scene?
1. Can you name Castafiore's maid and Jolyon Wagg’s insurance company?
1. In 2006, which Nobel Laureate honoured Tintin by presenting the Light of Truth Award to the Herge Foundation?