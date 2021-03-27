Crunchy conversations
Which veggie is the most important of them all?
Dinner was about to be served but there was a raging debate in the salad plate.
Tomato (singing):Hi ho, hi ho, I’m the super tomato,/They love me cause I’m bright red,/On pizzas I make a tasty spread./As ketchup or as a spicy sauce,/Indispensable in most meals,/Whether salads or the main course.
Carrot: Hold it! So what if you are bright red? Though I often appear orange, my cousins have an array of colours — purple, yellow, red, and even white.
Onion: That doesn’t make you any better than us. In fact, you are a misfit in our salad. And what about your dark secret? You were once looked upon with suspicion. If anybody drank your juice from a lead container, they would end up getting poisoned.
Tomato: But that is because the acid in me would dissolve the lead. Nobody uses lead containers now.
Potato: Now, now, look who is pompous. It is common knowledge that too much of carrots can make the skin of humans appear yellow. I have my store of Vitamin C and other nutrients too. I should be considered the superhero on this plate.
Potato: Silly, those are not my eyes! They are actually my vegetative buds. My new shoots can grow from them.
Spinach: Well, don’t forget, Popeye the Sailor Man has become legendary because many children began eating me after watching him. I am rich in iron.
Cucumber: Keep your cool, everyone. We are all equally important to humans. We are all unique and, in our uniqueness lies variety: the spice of life.