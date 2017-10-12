Crack it up

Sweet Cracker Rolls

Ingredients

Readymade samosa / Spring roll covers Soft paneer (homemade or store bought) Roasted semolina (Rava) - 2 tsp for every 250 gm of paneer Sugar - 2-3 tbsp for 250 gm Cardamom - 2-3 pods Pista a handful Ghee / Butter - 3 -4 tbsps

Method for filling

1. Smoothen the paneer in a mixie.

2. In a heavy bottom vessel melt 2 tbsp of the butter or ghee, fry the semolina for a minute or so, add the sugar, cardamom then the paneer, and cook for a minute.

3. Add chopped pista nuts to this. Keep aside for cooling.

Assembling the crackers

1. Separate the samosa / spring roll sheet (cut into 10x10 cm pieces) brush with butter / ghee .

2. Spoon 1-2 helpings of the filling onto the centre leaving a 2 cm space all around.

3. Fold the left and right sides in, over the filling and roll up the sheet .

4. Continue this till you finish all your sheets or filling.

5. Place on a buttered tray and drizzle a little butter on top.

6. Bake at 180° C till light golden brown.

7. Cool and dust with sugar

*If you have any trimmings of the samosa sheets, cut them into thin strips and bake for 5 minutes. Cool and roll in powdered sugar and tuck into the parcels to resemble a cracker

*Divide the paneer into separate portions and add the colour / flavour / nuts of your choice.

Flavoured diyas

Ingredients

Samosa / Spring Roll Sheets

Store bought Shrikand

Butter

Chopped nuts/ dry fruits

1. Take a cupcake mould, oil and keep ready.

2. Cut sheets of samosa/ spring roll covers into squares (cut the covers according to the depth and height of the moulds; cut extra so that the cups you make are large enough).

3. Place one sheet into the mould, brush with butter. Now, place the next sheet diagonally. Brush with butter. Press sheets into the mould to form a cup.

4. Bake at 180° C till light golden brown. Remove from mould. Cool.

5. Pipe or spoon your shrikand into the cups.

6. Top with chopped nuts/ dry fruits

* You could try out the different flavours of shrikand for the filling.