Children

COVID-19 poem: Will the door ever open?

The roads are empty, the crowds too small,

And no trace of life outside, none at all.

Every human is locked up in their house,

And the sunny play ground, now looks bleak.

Why does our wide world look so desolate now?

What a silly question, even a toddler would have the answer.

Cause, there’s a monster out there,

That can make even breathing like hell.

It is tinier than our cells, but it is causing a huge pandemic,

If it enters your body, it may wreak havoc.

Coughs or sneezes are like its private jet,

And to your lungs, it’s a threat.

We, who always chat and dine in groups,

Now prefer to stay away,

And with a mask on our mouths,

St at home straight away.

Nobody’s going to school anymore,

No child playing in the park,

Nobody’s even opening the door,

Except for grocery or stock.

We used to giggle and play

On our swings and slide,

Now, we’re caged in our homes,

As Corona gambols outside.

I used to pity my dolls, trapped on the shelves,

Now, I really don’t know why,

As to me, it’s a privilege

To even bask in sunlight these days.

We, who are social animals,

Now dread the door bell.

Sadly, we are told to see,

Every visitor as an unwelcome virus.

When can we really be free?

When can we stick our heads out?

When will the dawn arrive?

Come on, let us await that day.

Indulekha Agnihotram, VII, The Future Kids School, Hyderabad, Telangana

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Young World
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 1:50:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/children/covid-19-poem-will-the-door-ever-open/article31549219.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY