COVID-19 lockdown: Poem

The unknown enemy

The unknown enemy of all,

Is he big or is he small?

Some say he is round and spikiest of them all,

I also hear he is the deadliest of them all.

He is here, he is there,

Travelling time to time in the air.

Young, old or small,

He doesn’t care at all.

He has made the roads clear,

For now, he is our greatest fear.

The birds are free,

Chirping on the wonderful tree.

The whales are swimming, the deer, galloping,

Wondering where the humans are who tried to destroy us all.

But I do believe our faith in god,

Who is the mightiest of all,

Will help us conquer this fear once in for all,

I hope a wonderful better tomorrow is near for us all.

Nivedita Jayashankar, IV F, Global City International, Bengaluru, Karataka