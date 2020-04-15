Children

COVID-19 lockdown: Poem

Stay safe

Don’t take risk,

Please put mask.

Don’t go in flight,

Washing hands is right.

Stay safe at home,

Otherwise it will harm.

Don’t mingle,

Always be single.

When carelessness increases,

Population decreases.

Isolation is the only way,

To fight against coronavirus, I say.

S.Hemanth, V B, The TVS School, TVS Nagar, Madurai, Tamil Nadu

