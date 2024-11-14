Cooking is not just a fun activity for kids; it’s a vital life skill that fosters creativity, builds confidence, and encourages healthy habits. By learning to cook, children gain the tools they need to take charge of their nutrition and explore their culinary creativity, setting the foundation for a lifetime of healthy living.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cooking as a life skill

When children learn to cook, they gain the ability to take care of themselves, which builds confidence and self-reliance. They also develop essential skills like following instructions, measuring ingredients, and problem-solving. It also encourages healthier eating habits, as they become more mindful of the ingredients they use and the nutritional value of food.

Cooking nurtures creativity, allowing kids to experiment with different flavours, textures, and techniques. Plus, it’s a problem-solving activity, teaching them how to adjust recipes, manage time, and handle unexpected kitchen mishaps. Ultimately, cooking teaches children to be resourceful and self-sufficient, skills that benefit them for life.

ADVERTISEMENT

The basics of cooking

Teaching children fundamental cooking skills sets the foundation for their culinary journey.

Knife safety : Understanding how to handle knives safely is crucial. Start with plastic or child-safe knives and teach them the proper grip and cutting technique. Encourage them to keep their fingers tucked in and to always cut away from their bodies. .

: Understanding how to handle knives safely is crucial. Start with plastic or child-safe knives and teach them the proper grip and cutting technique. Encourage them to keep their fingers tucked in and to always cut away from their bodies. . Measuring ingredients : Cooking often requires precise measurements, so introducing children to measuring cups and spoons is a great way to develop their maths skills. Teach them how to measure both liquid and dry ingredients, emphasising the importance of accuracy in recipes.

: Cooking often requires precise measurements, so introducing children to measuring cups and spoons is a great way to develop their maths skills. Teach them how to measure both liquid and dry ingredients, emphasising the importance of accuracy in recipes. Following recipes: Learning to follow a recipe helps children understand the sequence of cooking tasks. Start with simple recipes that include pictures or illustrations. This practice enhances their reading comprehension and organisational skills while allowing them to see how each step contributes to the final dish.

Learning to follow a recipe helps children understand the sequence of cooking tasks. Start with simple recipes that include pictures or illustrations. This practice enhances their reading comprehension and organisational skills while allowing them to see how each step contributes to the final dish. Fire safety: Making sure to keep yourself safe and knowing how to control the flames is also an integral part of cooking. Keep flammable materials away from heat sources and never leave appliances unattended. It is our own responsibility to know the dangers of open flames and hot surfaces, and how to use pot holders and oven mitts safely

Cooking together can also be seen as a fun opportunity to bond by spending time as a family.

Activity: Try your hand at cooking Here are a few resources where you can find fun and easy recipes that are perfect for a start: Cooking for Kids Find tons of fun recipes and activities designed just for young chefs. (https://www.kids-cooking-activities.com/) Channel for young chef Cooking with Kids is a YouTube channel by Jamie Oliver that is all about teaching kids how to cook, with step-by-step instructions and creative recipes. (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLcpoB2VESJme7lSxXEcXyVtFPsMI78lcL)

Did you know? A Michelin star is a prestigious award given by the Michelin Guide, a world-renowned restaurant rating system that originated in France. Michelin stars are awarded to restaurants that demonstrate excellence in cooking, with chefs striving for this recognition as it is considered one of the highest honours in the culinary world. The highest number of Michelin stars a restaurant can receive is 3 stars.

Meet this young chef

Meet Baby Chef Sabhya and Mommy, the dynamic duo on Instagram whose feed will inspire you to whip up the mouth-watering dishes that this talented nine-year-old chef creates. Ruchika Gupta, mother of the nine-year-old talks about Sabhya’s journey of finding himself as a chef.

What inspired you to start creating cooking content with your child? Sabhya’s love for cooking started when he was just nine months old, mimicking the whistle of a pressure cooker and playing with my kitchen utensils. By 1.5 years, he was already experimenting with fireless cooking. His early fascination naturally grew, and watching him develop his skills inspired me to create content that captures his passion. It’s been an amazing journey to see him evolve from pretend play to real cooking! In what ways do you think learning to cook at a young age helps children build confidence and independence? Cooking has helped Sabhya become fearless. He takes risks without worrying much, whether it’s trying a new recipe or making decisions for himself. This has made him more decisive, and he’s left behind any hesitation to try something new. He often tells me, “If I hadn’t tried this, I would’ve missed something great!” He takes charge, like when he carefully measures ingredients, fully owning the process. Beyond cooking, he has learned to share love through food—a beautiful love language he expresses effortlessly. It has helped him connect with people and spread joy in a unique way. What advice would you give to other parents who want to introduce their children to cooking? Let them explore and make mistakes—don’t rush to correct them. Start with simple tasks and build up as they gain interest and skill. It’s important to let kids take ownership of their little kitchen experiments. Sabhya started with fireless cooking and now prepares full dishes. Patience and encouragement are key. How do you see the future of cooking as a life skill for children in the digital age? With so much digital content available, kids can easily access tutorials and get inspired by watching others. But it’s the hands-on experience that truly matters. Cooking will always remain a valuable life skill, helping children understand health, culture, and self-sufficiency. I believe Sabhya, like many others, will carry this skill confidently into adulthood, blending both digital learning and real-life application. But with so much data available online, children can not only learn from it but also create their own content after mastering skills, inspiring others in the process. Sabhya is already doing this, and it’s wonderful to see him grow through it.

Facts and activities No-Heat Cooking No-heat cooking involves preparing dishes that don’t require a stove or oven, perfect for beginners or those who want a quick, easy snack. Quick Recipe: Fruit and Yogurt Parfait Ingredients: 1 cup yoghurt, 1/2 cup granola, mixed fresh fruits (berries, banana, or mango). Instructions: Layer yoghurt, granola, and fruits in a glass or bowl. Repeat layers and finish with a sprinkle of granola on top. Enjoy a fresh, healthy treat! Blending Blending combines ingredients to create smooth textures like smoothies or dips. Quick Recipe: Simple Banana Smoothie Ingredients: 1 banana, 1/2 cup milk (or almond milk), 1 tablespoon honey. Instructions: Blend all ingredients until smooth. Serve chilled! Assembly In this method, you simply put together pre-prepared ingredients without cooking. Quick Recipe: Veggie Wrap Ingredients: Whole wheat wrap, hummus, sliced cucumber, carrots, lettuce. Instructions: Spread hummus on the wrap, layer with veggies, and roll it up. It’s an easy, nutritious snack!

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.