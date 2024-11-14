  • Knife safety: Understanding how to handle knives safely is crucial. Start with plastic or child-safe knives and teach them the proper grip and cutting technique. Encourage them to keep their fingers tucked in and to always cut away from their bodies. .
  • Measuring ingredients: Cooking often requires precise measurements, so introducing children to measuring cups and spoons is a great way to develop their maths skills. Teach them how to measure both liquid and dry ingredients, emphasising the importance of accuracy in recipes.
  • Following recipes: Learning to follow a recipe helps children understand the sequence of cooking tasks. Start with simple recipes that include pictures or illustrations. This practice enhances their reading comprehension and organisational skills while allowing them to see how each step contributes to the final dish.
  • Fire safety: Making sure to keep yourself safe and knowing how to control the flames is also an integral part of cooking. Keep flammable materials away from heat sources and never leave appliances unattended. It is our own responsibility to know the dangers of open flames and hot surfaces, and how to use pot holders and oven mitts safely