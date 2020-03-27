Conquering boredom

Hello! I’m writing this at the start of the worst summer vacation in the history of the universe! Thanks, but no thanks, Covid-19. At first, I was super happy school shut down early and I thought I’d say ‘See ya Grade 6!’ without writing my final exams. But then school made us take our exams online, and I had to spend the first three weeks of my early summer break studying. Ugh. As if that wasn’t bad enough, everything has closed down or been cancelled. The swimming pool, theatres, gaming arcades, cricket coaching. What is a kid supposed to do? Even worse, both my parents are practising ‘social distancing’ and working from home, and they keep complaining about how we’re sucking up all the broadband watching The Flash and DC Legends of Tomorrow. So, screen time is being rationed.

In such difficult times, there’s only one thing to do. Read! So, I’m sharing my Covid-19 reading list. This is 100% free from adult intervention, because let’s face it, when grown-ups make reading lists, they can be super boring.

New Kid by Jerry Craft

This is a graphic novel about a kid called Jordan Banks who loves drawing and wants to study art, but his parents send him to a fancy private school that’s all about academics (Typical parents!). Jordan isn’t as rich as most of the other kids in school and he is one of the few African-American kids in school too. I really liked the illustrations in the book, and it made me wonder how I would feel if I was one of the few Indian kids in my school.

Guts by Raina Telgemeier

Okay, I’ll be honest. At first, I liked this book because of how many farts there are in it! But then, the more I got in to it, the less it was about farts, poop and vomit (though, they were still funny). Guts is kind of an autobiography, where the author talks about this time in her life when she kept feeling sick in her stomach, and it just wasn’t because she ate artichokes. All these other things she was worried about were making her feel sick too. It made me realise that how we feel in our heads can affect how we feel in our body too.

Wings of Fire: The Dragonet Prophecy by Tui T Sutherland

If you love How to Train Your Dragon and play Dragon Mania Legends, then you’ll like Wings of Fire. It’s about seven dragon tribes who have been fighting each other for centuries over a secret, lost treasure. And how five baby dragons (dragonets) have been raised in secret to bring the war to an end. I’ve only read book 1 and can’t wait to get to the next book.

Nimmi’s Spectabulous Schooldays by Shabnam Minwalla

Okay, I don’t know about you, but sometimes I like to read books that I can relate to, you know? Where some of the characters have the same names that my friends have, where people eat the food I eat, and where the teachers are as annoying as mine! Plus, I totally know what it’s like to have a jerk like Sumit sit behind you on the bus. UGH!

What are you reading peeps?