“I can’t believe we are here! How many great players has this stadium seen?” Taran took an imaginary swing pretending that he was a batter.

“Bowled!” joked Appa, coming up from behind him.

“That’s a six,” grinned Taran. “Let’s ask the umpire. Where’s Amma?”

But “the umpire” was not paying attention. Amma was taking it all in. “The oldest cricket stadium in India: Kolakata’s Eden Gardens; 66,000 people can watch a live match. Cricketers have said that it has seen the most energetic and boisterous crowds,” she said.

“Well, sometimes too loud and rowdy. Matches have had to be stopped because crowds were unruly,” pointed out Appa.

“Really?” asked Taran, secretly happy that it was not just children who were loud and unruly. “Turning rowdy when the Indian team is losing is bad sportsmanship in the stadium or out of it. Cricket is an emotion in India, to the extent that we forget hockey is our national sport.”

“Well, we can’t choose whom we love. It just happens,” said Amma, as Appa beamed at her.

“Ugh, you two. Back to the stadium. I’m so glad you got permission from the Cricket Association of Bengal to visit it.”

Beginnings

“The then Governor General of India, Lord Auckland Eden, established it in 1864. It is said that Lord Auckland and his sister saved Zamindar Babu Raj Chandra Das’s daughter from a serious illness. The zamindar was so grateful that he gifted this large piece of land right by the Hooghly River. Lord Auckland initially named it the Auckland Circus Garden,” rattled off Appa.

“Circus Garden?” said Taran. “Such an odd name. Maybe they wanted to have circuses perform here?”

“Whatever the plans, he finally retained a part of the garden, which still exists, and work began on this massive cricket stadium. Eden Gardens is sometimes called the Colosseum of cricket.”

Taran sat down. “It does look like a modern-day colosseum. You can actually imagine gladiators fighting it out here. But I’m glad it’s cricket and other non-violent sports that people watch today.”

Amma smiled. “Cricket is one of the few gifts the British gave to India, perhaps an unintentional one. Today, every child has a favourite cricketer and every other child aspires to be one.”

“Did you know Amma used to play in her college team?” said Appa proudly.

“Amma, you never mentioned it! You have to show me the photos.”

“Haha. There should be a few back home. You may not recognise me, though,” she smiled impishly.

The security guard motioned that it was time for them to leave. “So soon?” remarked Taran. “I was hoping to meet some players.”

“Maybe we will be back sooner than you think,” said Appa mysteriously.

“What? When? How?” asked an excited Taran.

“My lips are sealed,” said Appa, “but there is a sealed envelope in my pocket. Let’s head to Tangra Chinatown for some authentic Chinese food.”