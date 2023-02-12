Coffee flowers and floating churches

February 12, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

The car swerved and there it was. Taran gasped. “Ooh! It looks like a green forest creature covered with white blankets.”

“I’m taking it in with all my senses,” said Appa. They were in Sakleshpur, Karnataka, to see the coffee blossoms. “Do they blossom only for a day?” Taran asked excitedly, as they stepped out to take some pictures.

“Yes. But, now due to artificial sprinklers, the blooming is staggered. They don’t bloom all on one day. The coffee plants blossom in spurts,” said Appa.

“Then we are truly blessed to be witnessing this wonder of nature,” said Amma. “The flowers look like jasmine, don’t they?”

Appa nodded. “Yes and even smell a bit like jasmine too.”

“Strange that the flowers don’t smell anything like the filter coffee you make, Appa.”

“Haha, it would be strange to have a flower that smells like coffee!”

“I think I would go to end of the earth to smell that!” replied Amma dreamily.

“Amma, there is no end of the Earth. You will be going round in circles looking for a mythical flower.”

“Good,” said Appa, “at least you are paying attention in class.”

Floating wonder

Amma remarked, “Do you want to see another wonder? It’s called the floating church.”

“Coffee flowers and churches that float? Are we in a fantasy land?”

“No, no, I will explain in the jeep. Let’s go!” exclaimed Amma. Once in the jeep, she continued, “Shettihalli Church was submerged when the Gorur dam, or the Hemavathi reservoir as it is called, was constructed in 1960. The Hemavathi is one of the major tributaries of the Cauvery. It definitely changed the water supply in the region. But the downside of any dam is that it submerges buildings and sometimes whole villages.”

The jeep rattled along a small road before turning into a mud track about 35 km from Sakleshpur. Taran felt like an explorer. He imagined the river as a large-mouthed creature snaking along and swallowing everything in its path.

“…And one of the casualties was this church. There are no stained glasses or doors left. Just the frames. Still, it’s a beautiful example of Gothic architecture,” said Amma.

It was eerie. The church stood submerged in water almost as if it was floating. Standing stubbornly against man and Nature, as if nothing could tear it down.

“In the monsoon, you can see just the church’s top,” explained Appa.

“Who built this church?”

“It is said to have been built in the 1860s by the French missionaries for British coffee plantation owners,” said Amma, squinting at a board. “Whoever built it knew a thing or two about buildings. It’s a wonder that it has not fully collapsed!”

Taran watched the structure with awe and wonder. What stories did the church hold? What secrets did it hide? Appa broke his trail of thought. “It’s time for some filter coffee. We are in the land of coffee after all. Let’s go.”