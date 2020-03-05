DISASTER ALERT! DISASTER ALERT! DISASTER ALERT!

The end of the world is officially here people and there is nothing I can do about it. No masks to protect me. No underground bunker to hide in. No wand to wave and set everything right. No, it’s not the polar ice caps or a raging forest fire or another virus doing the rounds that’s got me up at night. It’s worse.

My best friend is moving away.

Maybe that doesn’t seem like a big deal to you, but that’s probably because you’ve never had a best friend desert you like this. H was the first friend I made when we moved here. We’ve been together in the same section every year since then and he’s been my best friend since grade 2. We both love drawing anime, going go-karting and playing Dance Dance Revolution at the arcade. We’ve never had a fight, and when other kids pick on me or bully me, he’s always stood up to them. And when I’ve fought with other friends, he’s always taken my side, even when maybe the fight was my fault. And now he’s going. Who will I sit next to at lunch? Who’s going to help me come up with good excuses to P Ma’am when I haven’t done my algebra assignment? Who’s going to be my desk buddy? My lab partner? Who will I plot to overthrow the school dictatorship with?

Moving on

H is trying to be sad about it, but I know he isn’t. Not really. He’s moving to Florida. In America! I’d find it hard to look sad too if I was going to the home of Disney Land and Universal Studios. He’s going to be doing Harry Potter 4D rides and puking his guts out on Space Mountain every weekend while I’ll be stuck here doing nothing. In a few months, he’ll have brand new best friends to draw anime with and I’ll have no one.

H says that we can do video calls and that he’ll keep coming back to see his grandparents, but I know that’s not going to really happen. I know that, because it’s what I told my best friends when I left Mumbai to move here. And I haven’t seen some of those friends since I was seven. I’m not even sure I remember what some of them look like. Is that what’s going to happen to H and me? Will we forget how each other look? Will he forget that I gave him the idea for that cool hair style for his anime character Yu?

Some of us are going to throw H a surprise farewell party and everyone is super excited about it. Everyone but me.

I’ve decided that the only way to try and make myself forget how sad I am is to do something super depressing. Like my algebra homework. Anyway, it’s not like I have a best friend to help me with excuses for not having done it.