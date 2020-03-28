Chilling out

Movie: Frozen

Genre: Animated musical

In the faraway Kingdom of Arendelle, little Princess Elsa has the power to control and create ice and snow. She uses it to play with her younger sister Anna. One night, after Elsa accidentally hits Anna on the head almost killing her, their parents take them to a colony of trolls to heal Anna and make her forget her sister’s ability. When they return to the castle, Elsa stays in her room scared of hurting Anna with her increasing power, causing a rift between the sisters.

In a storm

When the girls are teenagers, their parents are lost at sea during a storm. Years later, following Elsa’s 21st birthday and upcoming coronation as queen, the castle gates are opened to the public and visiting dignitaries for the first time in years, much to the dismay of Elsa who fears people finding out about her abilities.

Anna meets Prince Hans, and falls in love and decides to marry him. But Elsa doesn’t approve.

What will she do? Is Elsa safe? Will Arendelle return to its former glory?

Ice cold facts:

When the gates open during “For The First Time in Forever,” there is a cameo of Rapunzel and Eugene (Flynn) from Tangled.

The characters of Hans, Kristoff, Anna and Sven are a reference to Hans Christian Andersen, the author of The Snow Queen, which is the inspiration for Frozen. Say the names quickly in sequence to hear the similarity.

According to actor Josh Gad, a handful of Olaf’s dialogues in the film were improvised to make the producers laugh.