Chefs at play

Maa looked crestfallen at this but gave in after a little coaxing. | Photo Credit: Illustration: Sreejith R. Kumar

Ayan and Anya had broken many rules to cook up a storm. But would they manage the show and escape mama’s wrath?

Sebanti Chatterjee

Ayan and Anya were just short of getting discovered. Ma was a few steps away from the rooftop room.

“What do we do now? Ma will soon find out about the missing items from the kitchen. It is almost tea time,” gasped Anya.

“Shhh. Let us hide behind the old cupboard. Keep the bag of ingredients under your shawl. No dropping, okay?” replied Ayan.

Ma entered the room. She was really good at sniffing out trouble, but Ayan was determined to surprise everyone today.

Luckily, she didn’t check the cupboard. But, why was the induction cooker lying here? “These children. Always up to something,” she thought, as she stormed out with the cooker.

With a grin, Anya handed out the handwash to her brother. | Photo Credit: Illustration: Sreejith R. Kumar

Lucky escape

“Yippee!” shouted Anya. “Ma didn’t catch us but how will we cook now? The induction cooker is gone.”

Ten-year-old Ayan dreamed of opening his own little shop of Telebhaja someday. Anya gladly agreed to follow the footsteps of her older sibling. They had snuck out the potatoes, gram flour, and a bottle of mustard oil in the morning.

It was very difficult to keep Ayan away from knives, oil, spices, and frying pans. Ma was always anxious that he would end up injuring himself. Now, Anya also wanted to accompany him.

Ayan learnt all these tricks secretly away from Ma’s eyes. It just so happened that, one day, he had chanced upon his mama one day, making beguni and aloor chop at home. The process involved slicing brinjal or potato, sprinkling them with some spices, rolling them gram flour, and then frying in hot oil. Ayan promised his uncle that he would make these scrumptious snacks for him one day.

Today, was the day! Ayan had already peeled the potatoes and cut each into thin slices. He sprinkled some salt and placed slit some green chillies on top. “Listen carefully, Anya. Always remember to wash your hand with soap after handling chillies. Otherwise, your nose, eyes, ears - everything - will have an itchy-sweltering feel,” instructed Ayan.

With a grin, Anya handed out the handwash to her brother. “You are a smarty pants,” chuckled Ayan.

Hard at work

While Ayan went to wash his hands, Anya dipped the potato slices into the gram flour. They smelled fresh, waiting to be fried.

“Now, we have to hurry back through the backdoor, Anya. You have to get the kitchen keys from Dida. Ma must have locked it,” said Ayan. “Let us ask Dida to help us with the gas. You know, Ma has forbidden me from using the gas.”

Before Ayan and Anya could think of any other plan, they were startled to find everyone waiting for them. They seemed cross but relieved. Mama came forward and took the bag from Ayan.

He peeped into the bag. “Well done, guys. They look splendid.”

“But it is uncooked,” sighed Ayan.

“Why don’t we all form a circle around t kitchen while Ayan and Anya help me in frying these?” said mama.

Maa looked crestfallen at this but gave in after a little coaxing. Just then, the doorbell rang. Ayan’s friend, Parag, had come to fetch him for the football match.

Looking at the scene in the kitchen, Parag also joined the circle on the outside. He didn’t know that his striker friend was a chef too.

As Ayan and Anya made the simple and delicious snack, the house resembled a busy Telebhaja shop.