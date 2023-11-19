Changing the way we dial

November 19, 2023 12:13 am | Updated November 17, 2023 01:19 pm IST

What do you do when you want to call and speak to someone? You’ll probably look them up in your list, either in the contacts or in your instant messaging apps, and then call them. What if you want to call and speak to someone who is not in your contacts list? In that case, you will use the keypad to dial the appropriate phone number and then speak to that person.

Have you ever wondered why we use the term “dial” in this context? It is a relic of the past that reminds us that there was a time when rotary telephones dominated the landscape.

Circular dial

For those of you who’ve never seen (or even heard) about a rotary dial phone, it was a telephone that had a circular dial with holes in it that corresponded to the different numbers. When this phone had to be dialled, a finger had to be placed in the hole corresponding to the digit that had to be dialled and then moved in a clockwise direction until the finger hit a stop. Each time the finger was released after such a movement, a spring would ensure that the dial went back to its original position at a predetermined speed. This process was then repeated for each number that had to be dialled.

While the system worked perfectly well, it took about 10 seconds to dial a seven-digit phone number, which was largely the norm in the 1950s. Even though it might not seem like much, work was already on to devise a way to dial faster.

Need for speed

In a fast-paced world where everyone wanted everything faster, even waiting for the zero on the rotary phone to cycle back to its resting spot made many restless. Add to it the fact that numbers were getting longer worldover and people were growing used to dialling many-digit numbers with country codes and area codes, and it was surely a matter of time before a new way of dialling numbers was made available.

It came about on November 18, 1963 when the now-defunct Bell System introduced the touch-tone telephone in the U.S. In a country obsessed with push buttons at the time, the touch-tone telephones made their debut in Carnegie and Greensburg in Pennsylvania.

Rotary dial vs push button

Rotary dial phones employed a series of pulses called “loop disconnect” to encode the number being dialled. This direct current local loop circuit was connected and disconnected rapidly based on a set coding system for every digit. This necessitated trained operators to make long-distance calls.

Researchers at Bell Laboratories developed the dual-tone multi-frequency (DTMF) technology that provided the touch-tone service in the late 1950s. With specific frequencies assigned to each row and column, the system had audible tones for each digit on the keypad. The dial generates a combination of two frequencies when any number is pressed, giving the technology its name of dual-tone multi-frequency signalling. A switching centre decodes the tone to determine the key that was pressed.

Only 10 buttons

The first touch-tone telephone that was introduced had the numbers laid out in the same design that you might now be familiar with. The top row has the numbers 1-2-3 from left to right, the second row has the numbers 4-5-6 from left to right, 7-8-9 goes next in the third row and 0 is in the bottom row below 8.

The first push button phones, however, had only these 10 numbers and not the 12-key layout that we use. It wasn’t long before the # and * keys that flank the 0 were introduced.

The touch tone phones had the desired effect of speeding up the dialling process. The time taken to dial a seven-digit number halved, meaning people were able to dial numbers in about five seconds. Push button phones gradually went on to entirely replace rotary dial phones.

With smartphones largely dominating the landscape now, encountering feature phones and landlines that house such a push button system are becoming a rarity. The layout that the push button phone introduced, however, has become ubiquitous and is found everywhere where a numbered keypad is necessary – be it an ATM or a door lock. As the touchscreen keypads on smartphones too have the same layout, push button phones definitely altered the way we dial phone numbers.

