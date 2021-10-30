Captivating Congo

30 October 2021 13:44 IST

Blessed with bountiful natural resources, this African country is also mired in decades of conflict.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is the second largest country in the continent. Located in central Africa, it surrounded by the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Zambia, Angola and the Republic of the Congo. The country straddles the Equator, and has around half of Africa’s hydro-electric potential, and an abundance of copper, gold, cobalt, uranium, and oil deposits. It is among the world’s largest producers of diamonds and has large reserves of coltan, which is used in making electronic devices. Its capital, Kinshasa, is the largest French-speaking city in the world, and its currency is the Congolese Franc.

05YT_Geography map

Advertising

Advertising

Landform

Most of the country is dominated by the Congo river system, which has the world’s second largest tropical forest and river basin. The country has a small coastline of 27 km along the Atlantic Ocean in the west. In the east are lakes such as Albert, Edward, Kivu, Mweru and Tanganyika. The highest point is Mount Stanley.

History

The region that is today the DRC was once home to herders and farmers as far back as 8000 B.C.E. Eventually, the Bantu people settled here. The Europeans (the Portuguese and the British) arrived subsequently. The area then became a Belgian colony until it gained independence in 1960.

People

With more than 200 ethnic groups, the DRC is one of the most linguistically diverse country in the world. No wonder then that there are more than 200 languages spoken here. The official language is French, while the national languages are Swahili, Tshiluba, Lingala and Kongo. The country has one of the highest population growth rates in the world. Poverty is high — the third largest population of poor in the world live here.

Wildlife

The DRC is significant for biodiversity conservation in Africa. With more than half of the continent’s tropical forests, it is brimming with spectacular flora and fauna. Endemic species include the okapi, Grauer’s gorilla, the bonobo and the Congo peafowl. Three of the world’s great apes can be found here. Around 400 species of mammals, fish species, over 1,000 bird species, and over 10,000 species of plants call this region home. The first national park to be established in Africa, the Virunga National Park, is found here.

Afrikanisches Gericht aus Ghana, Auflauf mit Rind, Tomate und Foufou, Fufu

Cuisine

The food reflects French and Belgian influences combined with Central and West African roots. Commonly cultivated crops are cassava, sweet potato, taro, yam, plantains, okra, tomato, beans, and ground nuts. Fufu, a dough made from boiled and ground plantain or cassava, is a staple food, eaten along with soup or stew. Another popular dish is Poulet à la Moambé, a savoury chicken stew. Other common dishes include fumbwa (spinach stew), Ngulu Yako Tumba (grilled pork or goat), mikate (fried dough) and Chikwanga (traditional bread).