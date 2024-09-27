Call of the wild

Wildlife photographer

Imagine waiting in hiding for hours for an elusive animal to show up. When you’re almost ready to give up and try another day, there he is! CLICK! You have the perfect shot. Life as a wildlife photographer is filled with moments like this and more. You can get up close and personal with Nature while you capture its raw beauty for the world to see. There are plenty of opportunities to travel the world and interact with wildlife in its natural setting. Once you acquire the necessary technical skills and develop a penchant for the wild, you could either be a freelancer or work for a company or publication.

Zookeeper

Have you ever visited a zoo? You’ll notice that there’s a lot of work that goes into keeping the animals safe, healthy, and happy. That’s what a zookeeper does. He/she is incharge of caring for the animals that live there. They make sure the animals are fed, given adequate medical care, that their living spaces are clean, and so on. It’s a hands-on job that involves physical stamina as well as a deep understanding of animal behaviour.

Entomologist

If creepy crawlies make you go ‘wow’ instead of ‘eww’, this career could appeal to you. Simply put, an entomologist studies insects, the most diverse group of organisms on the planet. If you are what people call a ‘bug scientist’, you’ll have plenty to do — collecting specimens, examining and identifying them, conducting research and experiments, and so on. The field is vast and so are the possibilities.

Animal nutritionist

When we think of working with animals, the first job that comes to mind is that of a veterinarian, or a doctor for animals. But did you know that there’s a particular job that involves designing diet plans for animals? Those working in this field use scientific knowledge to develop nutritional diet and lifestyle plans for animals in zoos, sanctuaries, farms and so on. What should a hippo eat to stay healthy? Will this pet food appeal to animals while also meeting their nutritional requirements? If questions like this fascinate you, you could consider this career option.

Ornithologist

Fancy using binoculars to spot rare birds? Well, you could explore a career in ornithology. This branch of zoology deals with the study of birds. From tiny hummingbirds to large ostriches, ornithologists know them all. They observe birds in their natural habitats, examine their behaviour patterns, keep track of their population, conduct research, and more. If you are keen on delving into the ways of our feathered friends, this could be an interesting field.

Wildlife educator

Do you constantly find yourself rattling off super cool animal facts? Are you keen on inspiring others to protect wildlife? Being a wildlife educator might be a good fit for you. This job typically involves teaching students, or even the public, about various topics that come under wildlife and conservation. They create engaging presentations, workshops, and programmes to get the audience interested. They might also be involved in creating materials such as posters, brochures and online content. If you love spreading the word about what we can do to protect wildlife, you could consider working in this field.

Marine biologist

Splash! Are you deeply fascinated by the secrets of the ocean? Do you want to dive into the deep? Marine biologists study marine life, which includes everything from tiny fish to the gigantic blue whale. Scientists might specialise in a particular field such as marine microbiology or aquaculture, while others might focus on a particular species of marine creatures. With the increasing impact of climate change and biodiversity loss, the importance of these experts is only likely to increase in future.

Wildlife journalist

Combine your love for storytelling with your passion for Nature. Life as a wildlife journalist involves writing stories and reports about animals, habitats, conservation, and so on. Whether you write a blog about your wild encounters, work on press releases for environmental organisations, pen articles for a Nature magazine, or interview conservationists and scientists, working in this field involves spreading the word about the wild world to a wide range of people.

