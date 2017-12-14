Bullieve this Christmas

He’s big, he’s black and he’s scary...well not exactly. Ferdinand the Bull maybe big but he’s definitely not scary, and that’s what sets him apart. He’s the guy who loves to smell the flowers, water the plants, watch movies and anything else you and me may enjoy. The one thing he truly despises is being a REAL bull — born to fight. Yes, it’s Ferdinand, and he’s more in the arena of humankind fighting for his life.

A freak incident at the market place changes his destiny and he gets frisked off to the last place he wants to be in — the bull training camp. Driven with the determination to get back to his little friend Lupe, back home, he devises a plan with a few animals in the barnyard.

Ferdinand teaches you how appearances can be deceptive or, why you should never judge a bull by its looks. It shows you that the world is made of different people, and it is that diversity that makes us better. Get ready to zoom along with Ferdinand who will take you to the colourful, yet historic Spain.

Get book-ed

The tale was first told in the 1936 book The Story of Ferdinand by author Munro Leaf and illustrated by Robert Lawson.

After selling around 6,68,000 books initially, the book was selling 3,000 copies a week by 1938.

The book has been translated into over 60 languages, and has never been out of print.

Leaf wrote the story on a whim in an afternoon in 1935 to provide his friend, illustrator Robert Lawson an opportunity to showcase his talents.

The Spanish landscape featured in both the book and the movie are based on the view of the city of Ronda in Andalusia.

A first-edition copy of The Story of Ferdinand sold for $16,500 in 2014

Get to know us better

Ferdinand: I am a peace loving bull, adopted by a loving farmer and his daughter Nina. I have always preferred flowers to fighting. I am brave. I have a few loyal friends I have made along the way and they are with me. I do have a few qualities of a bull. I am determined, loyal and hate to conform!

Lupe: I’m a goat. I love to eat garbage, sleep wherever I can, including in a bucket. I’m Ferdinand’s coach, friend, and also his girlfriend. I teach him what to do and how to do. I teach him how to be a bull! I consider myself to be a good teacher...except when it comes to Ferdinand. But maybe that’s why I like him!

Angus: Well, I’m who you would call the Scottish Highland bull. Unlike Ferdinand, I know I’m born to fight. I was fine and normal till Ferdinand came along. I had no idea a bull could be a pacifist too. But then he made me see the world in a different way and that’s when I also changed...for the better.

Una: I am a feisty hedgehog and yeah, I do look after my two younger brothers, Dos and Cuatro. For most part of me I don’t care about what I say or do but I love Ferdinand and help him escape from the bull ranch.