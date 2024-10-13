Building solidarity among students with disabilities

When we think of school, most of us remember carrying heavy bags, finishing homework, and eagerly waiting for the tiffin break to run off and play with friends. But not all schools follow this rhythm. In some, the students’ experiences are shaped by different challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

One such place is Nethrodaya, a Blind Residential School and social service institution where students unite despite their physical disabilities.

Along the corridors here, one will find students actively engaged in learning, their dedication undeterred by their physical or visual disabilities. An atmosphere with curious kids fills the classrooms as students collaborate, supporting each other and leveraging their unique strengths. Blind and physically challenged students come together, they tackle activities as a team, blending their strengths to overcome challenges and fostering a sense of solidarity that transcends their individual limitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

A vision of inclusivity

Nethrodaya was founded by Govinda Krishnan, a visually impaired individual, with the goal of serving the physically and visually disabled community. Govinda Krishnan’s own life as a student was far from typical, marked by resilience in the face of adversity. From misdiagnoses to inadequate medical treatment, he navigated an education system that was ill-equipped for students like him. Mainstream schools lacked specialised resources, teachers were untrained, and discriminatory attitudes prevailed. His story is a powerful reminder of the importance of inclusive education where true support for disabled students goes beyond integration, offering tailored learning environments.

“I owe my deepest gratitude to my class teacher, the first person to identify my visual impairment. My parents were completely unaware of my condition, even as I struggled to see the blackboard clearly by moving closer. It was only when my class teacher noticed this and informed my parents that the search for medical solutions began.”Govinda Krishnan

He switched six schools, none of which were equipped to handle his needs. He was often sidelined, left to sit idly in class without large-print materials or assistive devices. His love for sports was also ignored, as he was deemed a “risk” during sports events. By the time he reached the 10th grade, the challenges became insurmountable, particularly in subjects like maths, where visual precision is essential. After repeated failures and struggles, he certified himself as visually impaired, and used a scribe to clear his exams.

Despite these struggles, Govinda Krishnan didn’t lose hope. The adversity he faced became his strength, motivating him to organise reading groups and build support networks for blind students in college. His journey laid the foundation for Nethrodaya, where students today find a learning environment that is both supportive and empowering.

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical Intervention and its impact on his education

My parents’ relentless pursuit to restore my vision led us on a frustrating journey through the healthcare system. Numerous hospitals and clinics, driven by commercial interests, offered false promises and inadequate care. The lack of specialised eye care, coupled with invasive and dehumanising procedures, took a toll on my education.

“Despite their best intentions, my “golden years” of education were slipping away as we spent more time in hospitals than in school.”Govinda Krishnan

Coming together

At Nethrodaya, students with different disabilities come together in ways that redefine the concept of unity. Salomine, a teacher at the school, explains, “The students mutually complement each other. Irrespective of their disabilities, they help each other in understanding concepts and encourage learning.”

Govind Krishnan explained, “If a visually impaired student wants to know if they’re dressed properly, the physically challenged student becomes their ‘audio mirror,’ describing how they look. In turn, the visually impaired students assist those who need help manoeuvring their wheelchairs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

These students may use different notebooks, geometry boxes, and learning tools, but their student life is rich and dynamic. In a world where schools focus on helping young minds learn new things, schools like this take it a step further proving that disabilities don’t prevent students from making a difference. United by their challenges, these students support each other in ways that ensure no one is left behind in their pursuit of knowledge.

Finding rhythm in routine: A day in the Life of Kanivamuthan, an autistic student

Kanivamuthan, an autistic student, faces unique challenges and triumphs in his school life. His mother, Lakshmi Balakrishnan, a writer and special educator, provides insights into his daily experiences and the support he receives from his peers and teachers.

“Kani’s school day begins with assembly, where he joins his classmates. His friends assist him in gathering his books and notes, and he enjoys participating in repetition drills. A motivating factor for Kani is the snack he brings from home, which he enjoys during breaks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Overcoming sensory challenges with support

Now in 10th standard, Kanivamuthan faces new challenges. His transition from a small middle school class to a bustling higher secondary school has been difficult, particularly due to his heightened auditory sensitivity. The noisy environment initially caused discomfort, triggering headaches and watery eyes. His mother recalls, “The noise was unbearable at first. We used noise-cancelling headphones to help him adjust, and now his friends offer him ear mufflers when the noise becomes overwhelming.”

Kanivamuthan’s resilience, coupled with the support from his classmates and teachers, has allowed him to slowly adapt.

A circle of friendship and inclusion

Friendship plays a crucial role in Kanivamuthan’s daily life. Many of his classmates have known him since the third grade, and the bond they share is one of inclusivity and care. “His friends guide him to different classes and labs, and they’re always eager to involve him in conversations, whether he responds or not,” says his mother.

Music is another thread that weaves his school experience together. “Kani has a talent for singing, and his friends often ask him to sing during free periods,” Lakshmi shares. This simple act of engaging with his friends through music creates a sense of belonging and community, one that Kanivamuthan cherishes. In 2021, Kanivamuthan even won a prestigious award in the keyboard category at The Hindu Magazine’s Margazhi Music Competition.

Unlocking surprises every day

Autism often reveals unexpected strengths, and Kanivamuthan’s exceptional auditory memory is one such surprise. Lakshmi recalls a recent incident when his Tamil teacher introduced a new poem in class. “After hearing the poem only a few times, Kani quickly picked up his notebook and wrote it down from memory,” she says. His rapid memorization left the entire class, including the teacher, in awe. In 2021, Kanivamuthan even won a prestigious award in the keyboard category at The Hindu Magazine’s Margazhi Music Competition.

Through all the routines, challenges, and unexpected moments, Kanivamuthan’s school life is a testament to how every student, regardless of their challenges, brings something unique to the learning environment. His story is one of perseverance, support, and finding joy in both routine and surprise, one day at a time.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.