Builder of forests

Jadav lived in a small village on the banks of a mighty river. In the rainy season, the river rose and, more often than not, broke its banks and flooded the plains. The people loved and hated the river. They loved it for it gave them sustenance. They hated it because it destroyed them. Yet, it was this very river that gave them life.

When Jadav was 16 years old, as was usual in the monsoon season, it began to rain. But this time, the rain was different. It was heavy and fierce. It battered the trees, the houses and everything that it came across. The river rose and flooded the plains. The people prayed for respite.

Finally, when it did stop, Jadav went out to see the damage the rain had wrecked. He was heartbroken when he saw that the flood waters had swept away all the trees and plants on the plain. With the rain spent, the sun came out. It was a hot and searing sun that came up after the rains, and it beat mercilessly down on the barren land. It was so hot that the animals and birds fled in search of shade and tree cover. Even the snakes suffered, and many died.

Jadav was reminded of the words an agriculturist scientist he had met had told him, “Plant trees and they will take care of us.”

He decided that it was wise advice and it would do them all good to follow it. So, he went back to the village and said to the elders, “We have to do something. We have to save our land or, one day, we too will die like these snakes if there is no green cover.”

The elders listened to everything he had to say. They did not have answers or solutions to the problem. Instead, they laughed at him and said, “If it gets too difficult for us to stay here, we will build new homes for ourselves in a different place.”

Jadav was sad and disheartened with this reply. But it did not deter him from trying to find other ways to protect the environment. He went to talk the authorities. “Surely, they will help me,” he thought. He presented his case and requested them to plant trees. Much to his dismay, they too laughed at him. They said, “Don’t tell us what to do. If you are so keen about it then go and plant the trees yourself.”

Though saddened by their disinterest, Jadav refused to be defeated. He decided that if greening the place was the solution then that is what he would do. He chose a small riverine island for his project. Since the land was bare and the soil dry, he knew that trees would not grow there. So, he began to plant bamboo. Every day, he collected bamboo shoots in his bags and went to the island and planted the shoots.

Watering each sapling was an almost impossible task. So Jadav devised a new method. Over every sapling, he built a bamboo platform, on which he placed an earthen pot with small holes. Over the weeks, the water in the pot would drip onto the plants, until finally the pots were dry. Then, he would refill the pots.

Slowly, the bamboo shoots took root and began to grow. As they grew, they attracted insects. The soil became richer because of the bamboo and the insects that were attracted to it.

Years went past and Jadav could hardly recognise the place. He thought the time was right to plant trees. He collected saplings of various trees: Arjun, ejar, gulmohar, koroi, moj and himolu. Every day for the next three decades, Jadav planted trees and took care of them. Regardless of the weather, Jadav planted trees.

With every sapling that took root, he rejoiced. Slowly, inch by inch the land was transformed. The trees grew big and tall, and bore flowers in their season. When the season was over, they shed their leaves and their seeds. The seeds fell on fertile soil and more saplings came up.

Seeing this beautiful forest, many birds began to visit. Vultures, pelicans, storks, ducks, warblers, thrushes, wagtails and chats found a home in this new forest. Before long, word spread in the animal world too. Buffaloes, deer, rabbits, gibbons, elephants, tigers, rhinos flocked in.

Jadav had created a paradise not only for himself but for birds and animals too.

Meet the Forest Man of India: This is a true story. Jadav Molai Payeng single-handedly created a forest in Assam. He turned 550 acres of barren land into a lush green forest on the Brahmaputra that is now home to diverse flora and fauna. All he did was plant trees and take care of them.