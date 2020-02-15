Budding artists showcase their skills at The Hindu Young World’s painting competition

SBOA School and Junior College was transformed into a platform for young artists to show off their artistic skills and give vent to their imagination, on Saturday.

Out of 2,200 paintings that were received from across schools in the city, 500 entries were selected (250 from the junior and senior categories).

The topics for juniors included Tree plantation in my school, Waste segregation in my house, and Park with gym in my area while topics for the seniors included Roof gardening in my house, Plogging and Home composting.

M. Mani, art teacher from Vedanta Academy, Vanagaram and P. Veeravasanth, a self-taught artist, judged the event. “Today's generation gives immense importance to art, and it is heartening to see their enthusiasm. Despite how young they are, the children are extremely concept-oriented and have a clear understanding of colour mixing. This is an age where kids are barely able to handle a brush. Yet, the youngsters here seemed to be at ease with it,” said Mr. Mani.

Mr. Veeravasanth added, “It is to the children’s credit that they have a strong grasp of the concepts given and have expressed themselves colourfully. Their vivid imagination, coupled with their knowledge of colouring is remarkable.”

The chief guests who presided over the event were Ebinizer, branch manager, Club Oxygen Resorts and Jinesh, brand manager, Amrutanjan. Officials from the Avadi Corporation represented Avadi Corporation Commisioner N. Ravichandran.

In the juniors' category, K. Kavyashree, of class 6 from SBOA School and Junior College bagged the first place, followed by S.V. Janani of class 6 from Sri Vimala Vidyalaya, and D. Amal, a class 4 student of MMH School.

In the seniors’ category, P.L Dhanalakshmi of class 8 from Springfield Matriculation Higher Secondary School stood first. Haridev R. of class 9 from KVS,AFS, Avadi bagged the second prize, followed by M. Ragul of class 8 from Dr. Vimala Convent Matriculation Higher Secondary School. Seven consolation prizes each were awarded to students from both categories

The title sponsor was Avadi Municipality Corporation. The regional sponsor was HP, the other partners included Fruitnik, SBOA School and Junior College and Club Oxygen.